Now that spring is officially here, it’s time for floral OOTDs, picnics in the park with your BFF, and heading to the beach for a little spring break. Even if you just have plans to staycation at home with some Netflix, you need some April captions and quotes for all the ‘Grammable moments that’ll be happening this month. After all, April really does have peak spring vibes, and you’ve got to capture them all.

During April, you’ve got the refreshing spring weather that just makes you want to drive around with the windows down, listening to your favorite tunes. Since the sunshine is so nice, you may have plans to sit poolside for the first time this year or visit a farmers’ market for some fresh produce and gorgeous blooms. Let’s not forget, April is also when we get Easter, which includes plenty of photo and TikTok opportunities. Whether you celebrate or not, Easter candy is a must, and you might even want to dabble with some Easter-themed recipes from TikTok, like Peeps skillet s’mores or another sweet treat,

Everything from your baking masterpieces to your spring weather adventures must be documented, which is why April captions for Instagram are a must. With this list of 40 April quotes and springtime captions, you’ll have everything you need to post those sunglasses selfies and pastel-colored ‘fits right away. Even if it’s just a photo dump at the end of the month of all your highlights, there’s an April Instagram caption here for you.

ktaylorg/E+/Getty Images