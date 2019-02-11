Rejoice, because it's beginning to look a lot like spring break. This week-long break in the spring honestly feels like Christmas all over again when you're adulting. Whether you're hitting up the beach, the slopes, or planning a cool staycation, it's a precious time to spend doing whatever you want. You don't have to worry about studying or group presentations. You can finally kick back, relax, and have some fun. It's even better if you can do it with your day ones. You’ll need some clever spring break captions and quotes, because you're going to want to remember it all.

Many spring breakers choose to head straight for the beach, and it's easy to see why. The ocean and sunshine are sure to brighten your day, especially when it’s been a long, snowy winter. You can get adventurous with water sports, or simply work on your tan while sinking your toes into the sand. But it’s also easy to see why the mountains or a snowy location are a great spring break destination—there’s hot cocoa, snow angels, and tons of fun activities. Either way, there's plenty to do. Many spring break destinations will hold different concerts and fun events to help you make the most of your experience. You’re able to be surrounded by other spring breakers, maybe even making a few new friends. Trust me, you'll have no problem enjoying spring break to the fullest, and these clever captions will help you capture every moment.