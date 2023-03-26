The beginning of spring is always a time of major rejuvenation. The earth will slowly start to come alive after a bleak, dreary winter — and in a way, so will you. As the sun continues through the cardinal fire sign of Aries this month, you’ll feel more motivated and energized than ever. March marked a major adjustment period, but your April 2023 horoscope is all about springing forward.

Important Astrological Dates In April 2023

April 5: Full moon in Libra

April 11: Jupiter’s solar conjunction

April 19: Solar eclipse in Aries

April 20: Sun in Taurus

April 21: Mercury retrograde

April 2023 Astrological Overview

The month begins on a social note, as a full moon in Libra takes place on April 5. Since this lunation is ruled by Venus, expect revelations to be all about love, love, love on this day. Since April is mostly a fiery month, this full moon is particularly significant, because it’s shedding light on how important it is to find solid ground and come together. Almost one week later, on April 11, the sun and Jupiter will conjoin in Aries, bringing energetic new developments to your world. Pay close attention to the dynamic, present-day growths unfolding in the Aries-ruled house of your birth chart.

Bustling new beginnings will ensue on April 19, as the solar eclipse in Aries transpires. As the first eclipse along the Aries-Libra axis, this rare astrological event is bound to bring some passion, action, and initiative to every zodiac sign.

The tone will begin to shift on April 20, as the sun moves into the stable sign of Taurus, bringing rash behavior and sudden action to a screeching halt. In fact, on April 21, Mercury will station retrograde in this sign, bringing a period of reassessments to where you seek the most comfort, security, and stability. Everyone will start to redefine things in an intentional manner in the Taurus-ruled house of your birth chart. It’ll be the perfect opportunity to lean into relaxation after a hectic Aries season.

Below, find out what’s in store for your zodiac sign in April.

Edwin Tan /E+/Getty Images

April 2023 Horoscopes by Zodiac Sign

Aries April 2023 Horoscope (March 21-April 19)

You’re feeling more like yourself than you have all year, Aries, so be sure to ride this wave for as long as you possibly can. But before you fully dive into your independent endeavors, carve out some time for your connections and relationships on April 5, as the full moon in Libra takes place. While this energy isn’t exactly aligned with the pace you like to maintain, remember that interdependence won’t hold you back from blazing trails. There’s strength in numbers, and your partnerships are showing you that you don’t have to navigate the world alone.

Personal growth and developments will be underway on April 11, as the sun and Jupiter conjoin in your first house. This marks a moment of important reflection a symbol of how far you’ve come since Jupiter re-entered Aries on Dec. 30, and a token of where you’re headed. The solar eclipse in Aries sparks major new pursuits on April 19, bringing you into some exciting new chapters centered around independence. Now’s the time to bet on yourself. You’re more than capable of handling new enterprises that come your way.

Things begin to slow down for you as April 20 comes around, and the sun shifts into Taurus. Your attention will now shift to your personal resources and assets, and the Mercury retrograde on April 21 will prompt some alterations in this area. While these changes may lag initially, you’re reworking your finances in a way that’s bound to pay off in the long-run, once Mercury stations direct.

Taurus April 2023 Horoscope (April 20-May 21)

The Libra full moon on April 5 is spotlighting your current rituals and regimens, particularly the ones that you rely on to increase satisfaction in your day to day. As a Venusian, indulging in the best parts of life is essential — even in the smallest, most mundane ways — and April’s full moon is encouraging you to pay attention to how these practices can best be woven into your daily life. This is bound to show up in the ways you show up for yourself physically, through your health, wellness, and daily obligations, so be sure to prioritize your self-care now.

As the sun and Jupiter conjoin in your 12th house on April 11, your attention will then shift to how you’ve been developing your mental health habits behind closed doors. Now’s the time to embark on new ways of thinking, as well as clearing out any negative self-talk or habits that don’t align with where you’re headed. April 19’s solar eclipse in Aries promises to actively evolve some of your current habits, so make sure that you’re using this opportunity to engage in beneficial activities.

Your season begins on April 20, bringing awareness to your desire for sustainable comfort and security. You feel most like yourself right now, but as Mercury stations retrograde in your first house by April 21, you’ll be revising some of the ways you express yourself when it comes to luxury, ease, and contentment. As someone who’s not the *biggest* fan of change, this retrograde may feel uncomfortable, but it’s allowing you to reconsider what you deem as valuable of your time and energy.

Gemini April 2023 Horoscope (May 21-June 22)

Your social life opens up when the full moon in Libra takes place on April 5. As an air sign, you’re eager to lean into connections with others, and this lunation is revealing how essential that is. This is a significant period of connecting over creative projects and passions, and could mark the completion on an artistic endeavor you’ve been working on. It’s a day to be around people, so feel free to engage with those around you.

On April 11, the sun and Jupiter form a conjunction in your 11th house of friends, alliances, and collaborations, inviting you to spearhead a new group project or activity. As the messenger of the zodiac, you have the ability to inspire others — and this conjunction is the perfect time to lay the ground work for an exciting new hobby. As the solar eclipse occurs on April 19, you’ll be made aware of the dynamic new hopes, dreams, and ambitions you have in your community now, calling for you to take the lead. You have a way of bringing people together, and this month is all about putting that gift to good use.

The sun shifts into the stable, security-oriented sign of Taurus on April 20, bringing some of the action and dynamism to a slow stop. You’re now being called to dive inward and recharge your batteries after an eventful start to spring. As Mercury, your chart ruler, stations retrograde on April 21, you’ll be invited to review and revise your habitual practices.

Cancer April 2023 Horoscope (June 22-July 20)

New career opportunities are unfolding at a rapid pace this month, Cancer, but before you’re able to set the world on fire, the Libra full moon on April 5 is encouraging you to lean into the balanced, peaceful life you’ve curated at home and with family. As the moon-ruled sign of the zodiac, it’s important that your environment supports a tranquil, pleasant life, and this full moon is highlighting this need. It’s a good time to surround yourself with company that grounds and supports you now, especially as you begin exciting new endeavors in your career.

As the sun and Jupiter conjoin in your 10th house of career and profession on April 11, you’ll be called to consider how far you’ve come in your work since Jupiter moved into Aries in December of last year. While you’ve still got some goals you’re eager to accomplish, this conjunction marks a period of success, so don’t be afraid to soak it up. The solar eclipse in Aries on April 19 will continue to invite some dynamic, new energy into your vocation, prompting you to take the lead on a new work task. Prepare to be very busy this month.

Things begin to quiet down on April 20, as the sun shifts into the stable, solid sign of Taurus. Engage with your friends, community, and alliances, but you’ll be called to make some adjustments as Mercury stations retrograde on April 21. This will call for you to re-evaluate friendships or collaborations to ensure that they’re aligned with your intentions for longevity and comfort in this area.

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

Leo April 2023 Horoscope (July 20-Aug. 22)

You’ll be sharing your thoughts with people around you on April 5, as the full moon in Libra lights up your third house. You find pleasure through conversations, and April’s full moon is the perfect time to engage in easygoing, diplomatic discourse. You may even find yourself reaching the end of learning a new skill or study now, and now is the moment to share your discoveries with the collective.

On April 11, the sun (aka your chart ruler) and Jupiter will join forces in Aries, bringing growth and immediate developments to your ninth house of higher knowledge, wisdom, and philosophies. Take your belief systems to exciting new heights, Leo, even if you have to take the lead in this area. The solar eclipse in Aries on April 19 will allow powerful new chapters to unfold, prompting you to take the reins when it comes to spirituality and self-development.

You’ll begin to slow down on April 20, as the sun shifts into the solid, security-focused sign on Taurus. This season is bringing acknowledgement and increased awareness to your career and professional world, and as Mercury stations retrograde here on April 21, you’ll be invited to evaluate the ways you seek stability and permanence in this area. While this may be confusing at first, you’ll be relieved you ironed out some important info once Mercury stations direct.

Virgo April 2023 Horoscope (Aug. 22-Sept 21)

Your money and personal resources will be highlighted on April 5, as the full moon in Libra takes place in your second house. On this day, the need for financial balance and satisfaction will be emphasized, highlighting you enjoy the fruits of your labor. If things have been out of whack here as of late, you’ll want to establish some harmony around how you give and take. It’s important that your cup doesn’t run dry, Virgo, and today’s the perfect for assessing your earnings and how you share them with others, while still leaving some for yourself.

The sun and Jupiter will conjoin in Aries on April 11, bringing expansive new opportunities to your shared resources, assets, and mutual responsibilities. You’ve invested your time, money, or energy into something, and on this day, it’s bound to pay off. The solar eclipse in Aries on April 19 will usher in dynamic new beginnings, prompting you to take on a solo pursuit when it comes to responsibilities and financial obligations. As the acts of service sign of the zodiac, you’re often liberated by your ability to assist others, and this eclipse is calling for you to assume accountability in a relationship or monetary investment.

The sun shifts into the sensual, stable sign of Taurus on April 20, shifting your attention to how you find solace, comfort, and security in your belief systems and personal philosophies. April is all about embracing the spiritual views that fulfill you, but as Mercury (your chart ruler) stations retrograde on April 21, you may be called to make some revisions. If you’re feeling unclear, this retrograde will help you clear the air and establish some unquestionable views.

Libra April 2023 Horoscope (Sept. 21-Oct. 22)

Things have been heating up in your love life due to Aries season, but the full moon in Libra on April 5 places you at the center. Go ahead and do what you do best, Libra — bring your people together. Throw a party — anything that allows you to socialize. This full moon is allowing you to get clear on what you want outside of your relationships, too, so while this is the perfect opportunity to mingle, carve out some time for yourself.

On April 11, the sun and Jupiter will conjoin in Aries, bringing fast-paced opportunities to your romantic relationships and partnerships. There’s been some major growth in this area recently, and this conjunction is a moment to consider how far you’ve come, and what your ideals look like for your connections going forward. The solar eclipse in Aries on April 19 will bring some powerful new energy forward, prompting you to embark on an exciting new journey with a partner, associate, or accomplice.

On April 20, the sun will shift into the security-oriented sign of Taurus, calling for you to acknowledge the stability and longevity present within your current assets and shared resources. Now’s the time to consider how supported you feel, as well as how much you’re there for others. As Mercury stations retrograde here on April 21, you’ll be invited to assess any important details regarding your personal or financial responsibilities.

Scorpio April 2023 Horoscope (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

You’ll be called to pull back the curtain on your current habits on April 5, as the full moon in Libra unfolds in your 12th house. It’s the perfect time to prioritize self-care, Scorpio, even if that means retreating from the outside world for a bit. It’s important to maintain a healthy balance between productivity and rest, and this full moon is a reminder that you’ve earned your right to relax. Kick back and try your best to recharge your batteries — you’ll need all your energy this month.

The sun and Jupiter link up in Aries on April 11, bringing quick growth to your daily responsibilities. This transit is supporting the continuation of the new regimens you’ve implemented recently, and is prompting you to acknowledge your progress. The solar eclipse in Aries on April 19 will invite inspired new beginnings into your routines, continuing to propel you forward in this area. Your to-do list won’t know what’s coming.

On April 20, the sun will shift into the security-oriented sign of Taurus, bringing your desire for stability and comfort in your relationships to sharp focus. Mercury will station retrograde on April 21, inviting you to re-consider how firm and long-lasting some of your connections actually are. Re-negotiate any agreements you’ve been in, specifically in your relationships.

Catherine Delahaye/Stone/Getty Images

Sagittarius April 2023 Horoscope (Nov. 21-Dec. 21)

Your friendships and alliances will take center stage this month, as the full moon in Libra illuminates your 11th house on April 5. Feel free to bring people together, Sagittarius, something you do with great ease. You tend to be the glue in your friend group, keeping the peace so you can develop new connections. This full moon may mark the end of a collaborative project or bring your community into the limelight in a major way. However it manifests, it’s bound to be a very social day for you.

As the sun and Jupiter (aka your chart ruler) join forces on April 11, you’ll start to notice dynamic new developments in your creative pursuits, hobbies, and passions. As the Jupiter-ruled sign of the zodiac, you’re always looking for new ways to grow and expand, and this transit is offering as a spark of inspiration to continue doing the things that bring you joy. As the solar eclipse in Aries unfolds on April 19, you’ll embark on an exciting new recreational activity, opening up a new chapter of fulfillment, artistry, and inspiration.

On April 20, the tone of the month will start to shift as the sun steps into the fixed earth sign of Taurus. On this day, you’ll be called to consider how your current habits, routines, and rituals are fulfilling you. As Mercury stations retrograde here on April 21, you’ll be invited to review and revise any practices that don’t fully support or comfort you.

Capricorn April 2023 Horoscope (Dec. 21-Jan. 20)

Your career and public image will be illuminated on April 5, as the full moon in Libra unfolds in your 10th house. This is the best time to showcase any projects you’ve been working on that have recently come to completion or form an alliance with a colleague. Allow yourself to step into the limelight this month, Capricorn. While you typically prefer to work tirelessly behind closed doors, this full moon ensures that you’ll get the recognition you deserve.

On April 11, the sun and Jupiter will conjoin in Aries, bringing expansive new opportunities to your home and family life. This could be a time for you to grow your household, move into a bigger place, or renovate your current one. The solar eclipse in Aries on April 19 will initiate dynamic new beginnings, inviting you to take initiative when it comes to leading your household.

As the sun shifts into Taurus on April 20, you’ll be invited to embrace the pleasures and comforts that your creative pursuits, hobbies, and passions offer you. Now’s the time to lean into the leisure activities that bring you joy, but they may be subject to change as Mercury stations retrograde on April 21. Re-think the different ways you express yourself artistically, Capricorn — it’s important that the things you do in your down time fully sustain you.

Aquarius April 2023 Horoscope (Jan. 20-Feb. 21)

The full moon in Libra on April 5 is shedding light on your current values and belief systems, Aquarius, making this a significant period for spiritual and personal growth. You feel the most liberated when you’re able to share your perspectives with the people around you, and this full moon is the perfect time to join forces with a like-minded community. On this day, the people around you will be all ears, eager to absorb any bits of wisdom you’re willing to share. As the intellectual air sign of the zodiac, you’ll feel completely liberated by doing so.

On April 11, the sun and Jupiter will conjoin in your third house of communication, skills, and education, expanding your studies and prompting new, original, ideas. Expanding your mindset has been a priority recently, and on this day, you’ll consider how far you’ve come, as well as carve out a clear path of where you’re headed. As the solar eclipse in Aries takes place on April 19, refreshing new beginnings will be initiated here, propelling you into a period of enlightenment. Go ahead and hit the books, Aquarius. No study or interest is out of reach — you’re capable of absorbing plenty of new knowledge now.

You’ll desire security and stability on April 20, as the sun shifts into the comfort-oriented sign of Taurus. During this season, you’ll be prompted to lean into the solace and contentment of your natural habitat, inviting you to consider how much pleasure you’re provided with. However, as Mercury stations retrograde here on April 21, you’ll be invited to re-think how you seek ease and satisfaction through your family and living space.

Pisces April 2023 Horoscope (Feb. 19-March 20)

On April 5, the Full Moon in Libra will illuminate your desire for balance and harmony regarding your shared resources and assets. If there’s been anything out of alignment in your finances, now is when you’ll see what adjustments need to be made. If you’ve been sharing your time, energy, or money with another person, April’s inviting you to re-assess your current boundaries.

You’ll experience swift growth and expansion in your personal resources on April 11, as the sun and Jupiter, your chart ruler, conjoin in Aries. If you’ve had your sights set on a particular milestone, this transit may bring forth a reward of sorts, or fuel you with the enthusiasm needed in order to meet your goal. As a Jupiter-ruled individual, you’re feeling this transit more than others, making it a particularly significant day. Set some goals for where you’d like to see your money and possessions now. Trust me, they’re more within reach than you may realize. The solar eclipse in Aries on April 19 will serve as an important catapult into any new financial opportunities, so strike while the iron’s hot.

On April 20, the sun will shift into the security-focused sign of Taurus, directing your focus to how your current thoughts, opinions, and ideas comfort you. As the idealist of the zodiac, it’s important to have a solid, unmoving base mindset to keep you grounded, and this season is perfect for re-defining some of your perspectives — especially as Mercury stations retrograde on April 21. You’ll be called to re-think some of your viewpoints now, and while you may not change your mind overnight, this retrograde will definitely get your wheels turning.