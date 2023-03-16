Nine times out of 10, March is a month full of good fortune. Between St. Patrick’s Day and the spring equinox, the warmer weather and positive vibes are ever-present. But this year, there’s a little extra luck on the calendar. On March 20, 2023, the collective will experience the first and only official palindrome date (aka it reads the same way backwards and forwards) of the year: 3/20/2023. Palindromes are special because they’re incredibly rare — and, from a numerology perspective, incredibly beneficial. Because of this, the spiritual meaning of March 20, 2023 holds *major* significance, especially since it’s the same day that Aries season, or the start of the astrological new year, begins.

Breaking down the parts of this auspicious date, the number 3 is linked to vitality, excitement, and creative energy; it’s also the number of new thoughts and ideas, making any day in March (the third month of the year) the perfect time to embark on a new plan or endeavor. The number 2 is said to increase intuition and sensitivity. Since March 20, 2023 is comprised of both of these numbers, you can expect a surge in clairvoyance, as well as a boost in vibrancy and enthusiasm. In numerology, there’s also the angel number 23, which indicates innovation, progress, and change. This makes total sense, considering Aries season starts the same day.

Peter Cade/Photodisc/Getty Images

What Is The Astrology On March 20, 2023?

On March 20, the spring equinox will take place at 5:24 p.m. EST. This means that the sun will be shifting into the cardinal fire sign of Aries, marking the beginning of the spring season, as well as the start of the astrological new year. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is a Mars-ruled sign all about taking action and asserting oneself. This is a time when everyone tends to feel a major energy boost, particularly in the Aries-ruled house of your birth chart.

A new moon in Aries will take place the next day, March 21, inviting new beginnings and endeavors to swiftly take center stage. Everyone will be eager to hit the ground running, and with the energy of the palindrome date, there’s no better time to push new plans and projects forward.

How To Manifest Your Best Life On March 20, 2023

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to launch a new career move, relationship, or creative venture, now is the time to do so. With the sun finally moving into the sign of its exaltation, you’ll have more than enough motivation to get started. As long as you focus on progression, you can’t go wrong. Rather than hold back, allow yourself to go after the things you’ve been intimidated by. With the numerology and astrology of 3/20/2023 combined, you can’t lose.