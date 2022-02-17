February 2022 is full of rare and special dates. Feb. 2, 2022 (aka Groundhog Day, or more recently known as Kylie Jenner’s new baby Wolf’s birthdate) was one of them, because it’s a palindrome; it reads the same backwards and forwards (2/2/22). All the rest of 2022’s palindrome dates are toward the end of the same month, but none of them are viewed as more auspicious than Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 (aka 2/22/22 or Twosday Tuesday). The astrology on February 22, 2022 alone proves that it’ll be a lucky day.

In numerology, the number 2 is associated with heightened intuition and sensitivity, as well as the strength and power that comes from connection and collaboration. So a date that’s comprised of five or six 2’s, depending on how you write it out, is worth marking on your calendar. In fact, a record-breaking amount of couples in Singapore have already jumped at the opportunity to have their weddings on Feb. 22, 2022, making it an extra romantic occasion. (Sorry, Valentine’s Day.) 22 is even more significant than the single digit, as it’s considered to be a “master number” in numerology, and this special date has not one, but two 22’s in it, so the spiritual energy is off the charts.

As a numerology enthusiast myself, I have often relied on angel numbers, or number sequences (usually three or four) that appear in seemingly random places, as a way to manifest or as a gentle reminder that I’m on the right path in life. Whether I take a glance at the clock at 2:22, or see “222” on a license plate as I’m driving down the highway, it’s always offered me a sense of comfort that the universe has my back, and that I’m exactly where I’m meant to be.

On Feb. 22, 2022 — which also happens to be a Tuesday, the second day of the week (!) — it’ll be worthwhile to harness these angel numbers by writing down some intentions, or simply using the day to embark on some sort of positive, new journey. However you decide to use the energy of this rare event is up to you, so be sure to use it wisely.

What Is The Astrology On Feb. 22, 2022?

The astrology on Feb. 22, 2022 is incredibly intuitive. The sun and Jupiter will be traveling through the mutable water sign of Pisces, while the moon makes its way through the fixed water sign of Scorpio. Jupiter in Pisces is a great transit for manifesting your hopes and wishes, and with the sun co-present in this sign, it really illuminates your own individual aspirations and wishes, according to your personal birth chart.

The moon, however, is a bit more challenged in Scorpio, which is considered to be in the sign of its “fall” here — but the intensity of your feels can really work in your favor on this day.

How To Manifest Your Best Life On Feb. 22, 2022

When thinking about how to work with all of the manifestation energy of this lucky day, really allow yourself to fixate on what it is that you want. Scorpio and Pisces are both water signs, which means they both encourage heightened intuition and sensitivity, so encourage yourself to feel all the feels on this special day. Your emotions are worth tapping into. Listen to what they’re telling you.

Overall, Feb. 22, 2022 is a reminder that you are abundant, and you can have the life that you dream of. If you can dream it, it’s possible, and through tools like manifestation, you can call in your biggest desires. Be sure to meditate and write out your intentions this day. You’ll definitely want to harness the energy of this rare occasion.