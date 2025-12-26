Millie Bobby Brown has come a long way since her shaved-head days in Season 1 of Stranger Things. From when the show first started in 2016 to now, fans have watched Eleven grow up on screen and Brown IRL. They’ve also witnessed the actor’s transformation from newcomer to Netflix star. And while her fictional counterpart came into her powers, she became quite a style icon.

In fact, both the 21-year-old actor and the TV character have had so many memorable fashion moments that I’ve been inspired by in my own style journey. Some of my favorite looks from the show include Eleven’s vibrant ‘80s romper in Season 3 and her more grunge-like flannel ‘fits in Season 4. When she’s not fighting off Vecna, Brown shows off a range of looks from feathery mob wife coats to cozy loungewear from her own fashion and lifestyle brand, Florence by Mills. Basically, she is down to try any trend and does it with grace.

Taking a cue from her looks over the years and to celebrate the end of her Stranger Things era with the finale on Dec. 31, I recreated some of Brown’s best ‘fits. Below, you’ll find how I was able to duplicate Millie Bobby Brown’s style for less in my day-to-day:

For A Low-Key Season 2-Inspired Look To Wear Outdoors

After sporting her iconic pink dress and wig in Season 1, Eleven was able to find herself more in Season 2 by dressing in clothes she picked out for herself. That included things like overalls, oversized jackets, and even channeling the ‘80s goth look in Episode 7.

I didn’t go full black eyeliner like she did, but I dressed as Eleven by wearing denim overalls, a striped tee, and a black jacket. This is a great ‘fit to wear outdoors like you just got out of Hopper’s cabin for some fresh air.

For A Bold Season 3-Inspired Look To Wear To The Mall

My absolute favorite looks from Eleven were in Season 3. Her trip to the Starcourt Mall with Max was a rare moment where fans got to see Eleven just be herself, and it reflected in her bright pattern choices. These looks were very cool girl in the ‘80s, which is so nostalgic and I had to try for myself.

I found this patterned romper from SHEIN, which wasn’t as colorful as the one El wears when she dumps Mike’s a**, but it had the same vibes. I also found a retro-style button down from SHEIN that I paired with high-waisted jeans and a pair of Adidas with crew socks. You can always go all in on the ‘80s vibes with a high ponytail and whimsical accessories like big bangle bracelets and hoop earrings.

For A Grunge Season 4 Look To Wear On Campus

In Season 4 of Stranger Things, Eleven is trying to find herself once again — but this time, in California. Around that time in the ‘80s, the grunge style was becoming more popular, which means more flannel looks. Inspired by her layered ensembles, I put together some casual looks that you can wear around campus.

A really easy ‘fit to recreate is her school look from earlier in the season. All you need is a pair of high-waisted jeans, your fave tee, and a large flannel on top. Even though Eleven was in sunny California, you can try a similar look this winter with a flannel coat like this one from the Stranger Things Gap collection. She also layered up her look with a sweater under her flannel, which will definitely keep you warm while watching the finale on New Year’s Eve.

For A Season 5-Inspired Gray Sweats ‘Fit

Eleven’s workout ‘fit from Season 5 had a lot of fans talking. The show’s costume designer, Amy Parris, shared that the gray joggers look was inspired by Josh Brolin’s character’s in The Goonies, and you can find a dupe of it in United Colors of Benetton’s Stranger Things collection.

I wore the same look, including a blue bandana, while going for a walk in the park. For a holiday party, I switched it up a little with a cozy crewneck instead of the red shorts. The shorts-over-joggers look is very ‘80s, and this layered-up-on-top vibe is much more modern for a cozy girl aesthetic that Brown would rock. She often posts pics in loungewear when she’s not working or walking a red carpet, so I can picture her sporting something similar at home with her many pets, hubby, and new baby.

For A Night Out In Millie’s Grieving Mob Wife Aesthetic

The Stranger Things Season 5 press run has brought out Brown’s dark aesthetic like she’s grieving the end of an era. This look has plenty of mob wife features like feathers and sheer moments, which Brown is frequently spotted wearing.

Taking inspo from all of her black ‘fits, I put together my own version of the mob wife aesthetic by pairing a faux fur coat from SHEIN with a dress in my closet that I got for Ariana Grande’s classy Glinda-inspired looks, and paired it with a beret that looks like the one Brown wore in March.

For A Monochromatic Red Look This Holiday Season

If I had to guess what Taylor Swift era Millie Bobby Brown was in right now, I would say Red just by how much she’s been sporting the rosy shade recently. It’s the perfect color to wear for the holiday season as you watch Season 5 at home, so it makes sense.

Inspired by her monochromatic crimson era, I put together red ‘fits that I could easily wear out while running errands or just getting comfy on the couch to watch Vol. 2. Brown has dressed the red vibes up for the launch of Florence By Mills’ new tinted lip oils, but has also just worn a matching two-piece set when channeling her inner ballerina.

For A Casual ‘Fit That Screams, “It’s Britney, B*tch!”

When Brown had her blonde locks in early 2025, many fans were comparing her new look to Britney Spears and even fancasting her in the upcoming biopic — which she has expressed interest in. As both a fan of Brown and the “Oops!.. I Did It Again” singer, I had to channel the two in a casual ‘fit.

Looking at both Brown and Spears’ pap shots of running errands, I recreated a similar OOTD with a tee from Crossroads, denim shorts, and Crocs sandals. Since Brown is a brand ambassador for Crocs, I thought the latter was very fitting. If you want to channel her 2000s pop diva vibes, you could also sport low-rise jeans and a cropped tee — which Spears also loved rocking.

Looking back, I had a lot of fun dressing like Eleven in the ‘80s and paying homage to Brown in her style now. It was a fun way to say goodbye to Stranger Things, and close out this Upside Down chapter as an OG fan.