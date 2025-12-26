Get The 'Fit
I recreated looks from Eleven in 'Stranger Things' and Millie Bobby Brown's fashion choices.

Both Millie Bobby Brown & Eleven’s Styles Are Perfect For Any Adventure

How to recreate the Stranger Things star’s looks whether you’re in the Upside Down or just going to the gym.

by Rachel Chapman
Photo: Netflix
Get The 'Fit
Millie Bobby Brown has come a long way since her shaved-head days in Season 1 of Stranger Things. From when the show first started in 2016 to now, fans have watched Eleven grow up on screen and Brown IRL. They’ve also witnessed the actor’s transformation from newcomer to Netflix star. And while her fictional counterpart came into her powers, she became quite a style icon.

In fact, both the 21-year-old actor and the TV character have had so many memorable fashion moments that I’ve been inspired by in my own style journey. Some of my favorite looks from the show include Eleven’s vibrant ‘80s romper in Season 3 and her more grunge-like flannel ‘fits in Season 4. When she’s not fighting off Vecna, Brown shows off a range of looks from feathery mob wife coats to cozy loungewear from her own fashion and lifestyle brand, Florence by Mills. Basically, she is down to try any trend and does it with grace.

Taking a cue from her looks over the years and to celebrate the end of her Stranger Things era with the finale on Dec. 31, I recreated some of Brown’s best ‘fits. Below, you’ll find how I was able to duplicate Millie Bobby Brown’s style for less in my day-to-day:

For A Low-Key Season 2-Inspired Look To Wear Outdoors

After sporting her iconic pink dress and wig in Season 1, Eleven was able to find herself more in Season 2 by dressing in clothes she picked out for herself. That included things like overalls, oversized jackets, and even channeling the ‘80s goth look in Episode 7.

I didn’t go full black eyeliner like she did, but I dressed as Eleven by wearing denim overalls, a striped tee, and a black jacket. This is a great ‘fit to wear outdoors like you just got out of Hopper’s cabin for some fresh air.

Rachel Chapman
Rachel Chapman
Shop Eleven’s Outdoor-Inspired Look From Season 2

Netflix Stranger Things Washed Cotton Denim Jacket from No Boundaries
Walmart
$30
Vintage Denim Overalls
Levi's
$90
$63
Stranger Things Striped T-Shirt
United Colors of Benetton
$54
Snug Raglan T-Shirt
Old Navy
$20
$12

For A Bold Season 3-Inspired Look To Wear To The Mall

My absolute favorite looks from Eleven were in Season 3. Her trip to the Starcourt Mall with Max was a rare moment where fans got to see Eleven just be herself, and it reflected in her bright pattern choices. These looks were very cool girl in the ‘80s, which is so nostalgic and I had to try for myself.

I found this patterned romper from SHEIN, which wasn’t as colorful as the one El wears when she dumps Mike’s a**, but it had the same vibes. I also found a retro-style button down from SHEIN that I paired with high-waisted jeans and a pair of Adidas with crew socks. You can always go all in on the ‘80s vibes with a high ponytail and whimsical accessories like big bangle bracelets and hoop earrings.

Shop Eleven’s Season 3-Inspired ‘80s Looks

Vesra Striped Print Bat Wing Collar Bowknot Women's Romper
SHEIN
$22
$12
SWAVVY Men Geo Print Colorblock Short Sleeve Button Up
SHEIN
$18
$10
Ribcage Wide Leg Braided Women's Jeans
Levi's
$98
$49
Stranger Things Hellfire Club Crew Socks
Primark
$12
Samba OG Shoes
Adidas
$100
Satin Sleep Scrunchies 5pc Set
Kitsch
$8
$6
7 Pairs Hoop Earrings
Amazon
$10
$9
Round Bangle Bracelets
Anthropologie
$48

For A Grunge Season 4 Look To Wear On Campus

In Season 4 of Stranger Things, Eleven is trying to find herself once again — but this time, in California. Around that time in the ‘80s, the grunge style was becoming more popular, which means more flannel looks. Inspired by her layered ensembles, I put together some casual looks that you can wear around campus.

A really easy ‘fit to recreate is her school look from earlier in the season. All you need is a pair of high-waisted jeans, your fave tee, and a large flannel on top. Even though Eleven was in sunny California, you can try a similar look this winter with a flannel coat like this one from the Stranger Things Gap collection. She also layered up her look with a sweater under her flannel, which will definitely keep you warm while watching the finale on New Year’s Eve.

Shop Eleven’s Layered Grunge Looks

Women's Flannel Boyfriend Long Sleeve Shirt
Macy's
$60
$36
Xl Baggy Straight Women's Jeans
Levi's
$108
$76
Stranger Things Group Girls Raglan T-Shirt
Hot Topic
$27
$22
Stranger Things Striped Polo
United Colors of Benetton
$108
Perfectly Soft V-Neck Sweater
Banana Republic
$80
$40
Stranger Things Adult Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jacket
Gap
$148

For A Season 5-Inspired Gray Sweats ‘Fit

Eleven’s workout ‘fit from Season 5 had a lot of fans talking. The show’s costume designer, Amy Parris, shared that the gray joggers look was inspired by Josh Brolin’s character’s in The Goonies, and you can find a dupe of it in United Colors of Benetton’s Stranger Things collection.

I wore the same look, including a blue bandana, while going for a walk in the park. For a holiday party, I switched it up a little with a cozy crewneck instead of the red shorts. The shorts-over-joggers look is very ‘80s, and this layered-up-on-top vibe is much more modern for a cozy girl aesthetic that Brown would rock. She often posts pics in loungewear when she’s not working or walking a red carpet, so I can picture her sporting something similar at home with her many pets, hubby, and new baby.

Rachel Chapman
Rachel Chapman
Rachel Chapman
Shop Eleven’s Workout Look From Season 5

Cropped Polo Shirt With Zip Stranger Things
United Colors of Benetton
$78
Joggers Regular Fit Stranger Things
United Colors of Benetton
$68
Paisley Bandana
Levi's
$15
Stranger Things Sweatshirt Shorts
United Colors of Benetton
$64
Stranger Things Logo Stripe Girls Lounge Shorts
Hot Topic
$25
$20
Netflix Stranger Things Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt
Walmart
$16
Cozy Crush Oversized Zip Hoodie
Florence By Mills
$60
Cozy Crush Jogger
Florence By Mills
$50

For A Night Out In Millie’s Grieving Mob Wife Aesthetic

The Stranger Things Season 5 press run has brought out Brown’s dark aesthetic like she’s grieving the end of an era. This look has plenty of mob wife features like feathers and sheer moments, which Brown is frequently spotted wearing.

Taking inspo from all of her black ‘fits, I put together my own version of the mob wife aesthetic by pairing a faux fur coat from SHEIN with a dress in my closet that I got for Ariana Grande’s classy Glinda-inspired looks, and paired it with a beret that looks like the one Brown wore in March.

Rachel Chapman
Rachel Chapman
Shop Millie Bobby Brown’s Mob Wife Aesthetic

Fluffy Faux Fur Jacket For Women
SHEIN
$80
$48
SHEIN Clasi Solid Split Thigh Satin Dress Maxi Women Outfit
Shein
$17
$16
No Boundaries Women's Solid Beret
Walmart
$13
Paisley Platform Loafer
Circus NY
$120
Giolshon Women Faux Leather Jacket
SHEIN
$77
$47

For A Monochromatic Red Look This Holiday Season

If I had to guess what Taylor Swift era Millie Bobby Brown was in right now, I would say Red just by how much she’s been sporting the rosy shade recently. It’s the perfect color to wear for the holiday season as you watch Season 5 at home, so it makes sense.

Inspired by her monochromatic crimson era, I put together red ‘fits that I could easily wear out while running errands or just getting comfy on the couch to watch Vol. 2. Brown has dressed the red vibes up for the launch of Florence By Mills’ new tinted lip oils, but has also just worn a matching two-piece set when channeling her inner ballerina.

Rachel Chapman
Rachel Chapman
Shop Red Pieces To Build Your Own MBB-Style Monochromatic Look

Stranger Things Logo Stripe Girls Lounge Shorts
Hot Topic
$25
$20
Stranger Things Flannel-Lined Track Jacket
Gap
$138
Stranger Things WSQK Sweatshirt
Primark
$28
The Mariner Dress
Everlane
$98
$29
Cozy Crush Bedazzled Oversized Zip Hoodie
Florence By Mills
$65
Cozy Crush Bedazzled Jogger
Florence By Mills
$55

For A Casual ‘Fit That Screams, “It’s Britney, B*tch!”

When Brown had her blonde locks in early 2025, many fans were comparing her new look to Britney Spears and even fancasting her in the upcoming biopic — which she has expressed interest in. As both a fan of Brown and the “Oops!.. I Did It Again” singer, I had to channel the two in a casual ‘fit.

Looking at both Brown and Spears’ pap shots of running errands, I recreated a similar OOTD with a tee from Crossroads, denim shorts, and Crocs sandals. Since Brown is a brand ambassador for Crocs, I thought the latter was very fitting. If you want to channel her 2000s pop diva vibes, you could also sport low-rise jeans and a cropped tee — which Spears also loved rocking.

Rachel Chapman
Rachel Chapman
Shop Britney Spears-Inspired Pieces For A Y2K Look

Crossroads Southern University Off-White Tee
Crossroads
$40
Stranger Things Hellfire Patches Girls Hoodie
Hot Topic
$69
$49
Levi's® 501 Original Denim Short
Urban Outfitters
$70
Getaway Strappy
Crocs
$40
$30
Hold Tight Straight-Hem Cropped T-Shirt
Lululemon
$58
$39
Superlow Skinny Women's Jeans
Levi's
$80
$64

Looking back, I had a lot of fun dressing like Eleven in the ‘80s and paying homage to Brown in her style now. It was a fun way to say goodbye to Stranger Things, and close out this Upside Down chapter as an OG fan.