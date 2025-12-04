The fan theories have not stopped since Vol. 1 of Stranger Things Season 5 dropped on Nov. 26. With plenty of time between the first half of the season and the final four episodes releasing in late December, viewers have been rewatching the series and looking for clues. However, Stranger Things’ costume designer, Amy Parris, tells Elite Daily there’s one Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) Easter egg that fans haven’t quite “clocked” just yet.

Sink’s character was noticeably absent from Season 5 posters and promotions, so fans were unsure of Max’s involvement in the final fight against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). After her surprise reveal at the end of Episode 3, it seems that even though her body may be in a coma at Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Max’s consciousness is trapped in Vecna’s mind and she’ll be working alongside Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) to escape.

Max’s Wardrobe Has A Season 4 Connection

Max’s more rugged appearance this season had fans speculating on TikTok about what it could mean, with some fans throwing out movies like Alice in Wonderland and Labyrinth as possible inspirations behind her look. Unfortunately, Parris denies that these theories are true. Instead, Max’s new ‘fit comes directly from Henry — specifically the patchwork in her pants. “She's got some holes in her jeans, and so within running through Henry's memory, she uses fabric from one of young Henry's old shirts from Season 4,” says Parris.

Courtesy of Netflix Courtesy of Netflix INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

You get a good glimpse of one of Max’s makeshift patches on her left knee when she meets Holly for the first time, as the camera pans up from her shoes. “The brown and white plaid, checkered shirt is [one of Henry’s that] she grabbed. We had multiples of that and we were able to cut up one of them, which felt so nerve-wracking, but we cut that up and made patches out of it,” she says, calling it a “little Easter egg.” (If you’re thinking of doing a rewatch of Season 4 to find this specific shirt, young Henry is seen wearing it in Episodes 4 and 7.)

This demonstrates that Max has been running up that hill for so long that she’s had to get creative with her clothing, and there’s now a style connection between her and Henry.

Other Items Max Has Found In Henry’s Mind

Courtesy of Netflix

Along the way, Max was able to pick up a few other items from Henry that are now shown on her outfit, including crab and beetle brooches on her top. Regarding those details, Parris says, “She's got one pin that's holding a hole in the sleeve together. It just adds to the collection of things she's found.” You might think this could be another nod to something bigger, but according to the costume designer: “It's just cute and she found it.”

You can revisit Max’s Henry mashup ‘fit in Season 5, Vol. 1 on Netflix now. Vol. 2 drops on the streaming platform Dec. 25, and the epic finale will be available Dec. 31 on Netflix and in select theaters. Fans can get their tickets now.