The Stranger Things Finale Is Coming To Theaters — Here's How To Get Tix

After nearly a decade, the Stranger Things saga is coming to an end. And you probably don’t want to experience the epic finale lying on your living room couch like you watched the rest of the show. This long-awaited conclusion deserves the true cinematic treatment. That’s why the final episode is breaking out of the Netflix library to be screened in over 500 movie theaters across the United States and Canada.

You can now get your tickets to watch the Stranger Things series finale in a movie theater near you by going to st5finale.com and selecting where you’d like to RSVP. Screenings begin at 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 31 and they will continue throughout Jan. 1, so you only have a couple days to see this on a big screen. And don’t think this will be just another episode of the show — the runtime has been confirmed to be a theatrical length of 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Alongside the cinematic release, the series finale will also be available to stream on Netflix beginning Dec. 31. The first batch of the fifth and final season’s episodes released on Nov. 26, which focused largely on Will Byers’ supernatural connection to Vecna. The three episodes before the finale will drop on Netflix on Dec. 25.

The decision to release the finale in movie theaters was first announced by Netflix back in October. Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer expressed this was their vision for how fans should experience the last chapter in a statement at the time.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria], and everyone at Netflix for making it happen,” the Duffer Brothers wrote. “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”