Stranger Things fans are anticipating the final season to answer a ton of questions, and not just the ones about the Upside Down. Along with all the confusing sci-fi stuff, there are a few romantic entanglements that need to be resolved. Of course, there’s the ongoing argument about if Nancy should be with Jonathan or Steve, but another more unexpected love triangle has also emerged. And now, Finn Wolfhard is addressing the theory that Mike and Will’s relationship may become more than platonic.

This “Byler” theory, as the fandom has dubbed it, is an ongoing fan-ship that has sprung from various scenes in which Will appears to harbor romantic feelings for his best friend. The idea has gained a lot more attention in Season 5, as the first few episodes revolve around Robin — the only openly queer character on the show — helping Will come to terms with his identity.

While it certainly does seem like Will has a crush on Mike, it’s debatable if Mike has the same feelings. On top of that, Mike has been in a relationship with Eleven for several seasons. As the shipping wars have gotten more heated, Wolfhard has made it clear he doesn’t really see the “Byler” thing coming to fruition.

“That’s something in the show that I feel like if it did happen, it wouldn’t feel that earned,” Wolfhard told Attitude when asked about the fan-ship.

Wolfhard has also seemed uncomfortable when the “Byler” ship has been brought up in recent interviews around Season 5. However, hardcore fans of the ship are holding out hope.

In its first batch of episodes, Stranger Things Season 5 has focused a lot more on the bond between Will and Mike, and it already seems like Will is stepping to the forefront as the true main character of the show’s last chapter. So, it looks like shippers will be getting some closure soon enough. The Stranger Things series finale will stream on Netflix (and drop in movie theaters) on Dec. 31.