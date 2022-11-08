Millie Bobby Brown’s Dream Role Is Playing Britney Spears

It seems Millie Bobby Brown is ready for her next big role, and she wants to play a real person. The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes 2 star recently shared that portraying Britney Spears in a biopic is on her professional bucket list. OK, someone create a petition for this role to happen, stat.

In a Nov. 7 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Brown said she connects with Spears’ experience of growing up in the spotlight. “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger,” Brown said.

She then gestured to Barrymore, who also gained early fame as a child star. “Same thing with you, I see the scramble for words [in the interviews]. I don’t know [Spears], but when I look at pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only,” she said.

Brown’s desire to play as the singer makes sense. In 2013, Brown made her acting debut at just 9 years old with a guest star role on ABC’s Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. Then, at 12 years old, she catapulted to fame with her role as Eleven in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

It also doesn’t hurt that Brown and a young Spears share a similar resemblance with their caramel-colored waves and vibrant smiles. Notably, the actor tapped into her inner Spears during her appearance on The Tonight Show earlier this summer. There, she slicked her blonde locks into a low ponytail and a baby part, which is reminiscent of Spears’ early aughts style.

This isn’t the only biopic Brown has shown an interest in getting off the ground. In June of this year, the Enola Holmes actor revealed she would be “sooooo down” to star as Halsey in a biopic after the “So Good” singer acknowledged a resemblance.

At this point, both these projects just need to exist. Here’s hoping Brown knows how to sing because there would be nothing more iconic than her recreating Spears’ In The Zone album.