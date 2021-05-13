Millie Bobby Brown Is Back On The Case In The Explosive Enola Holmes 2 Trailer

When Netflix snapped up Enola Holmes from Warner Bros. Pictures in the wake of the 2020 theater shutdown, the film seemed like a natural fit. It starred Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix's Stranger Things), Henry Cavill (Netflix's The Witcher), and Helena Bonham Carter (Netflix's The Crown). Unsurprisingly, the film became a streaming hit, and the mystery of a sequel was very quickly solved. Less than a year after it premiered, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a new game is afoot with the announcement of Enola Holmes 2 for Netflix.

Netflix estimated 76 million households watched at least part of Enola Holmes during the movie's initial 30 days on the streamer. But even with these substantial numbers, it was not a given Netflix would make a sequel. After all, Netflix didn't make the first one; it just bought it up as the result of production studios presumably panic-selling films that were supposed to debut in theaters and then suddenly couldn't.

Legendary Pictures made the film in collaboration with its usual Warner Bros. Pictures. (Legendary is the studio behind a bunch of high-profile Warner releases, including Dune.) So it was unclear who would make a sequel: Legendary and Netflix, or Legendary and Warner?

Luckily for streaming fans, the deal is going to Netflix, with both Brown and Cavill confirmed to return.

Let's run down what else is known about the sequel:

Enola Holmes 2 Trailer The first trailer for Enola Holmes 2 arrived on Sept. 24, teasing that the sequel would center on Enola teaming up with her big bro Sherlock to solve a large mystery neither could get the full grasp of on their own.

Enola Holmes 2 Cast Netflix Both Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will reprise their roles as the titular Enola and her older brother, Sherlock, respectively. Helena Bonham Carter will be back as well as the Holmes’ mother Eudoria, along with Adeel Akhtar, and Susie Wokoma all reprising their roles. And then, of course, there's Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewksbury, Enola's could-be, might-be love interest. Their relationship was one of the series' chief delights, and he’ll be back to bring the romance in the sequel. The new movie is also bringing in some new cast members, with Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, and Hannah Dodd all joining in new roles.

Enola Holmes 2 Plot Netflix The full mystery being explored in Enola Holmes 2 is still mainly just that: a mystery. But the trailer does reveal that it all kicks off with Enola searching for a young girl’s missing sister. That search eventually leads her to team up with her brother Sherlock, who reveals that both Holmes siblings will need to work together to fully understand the breadth of this mystery.

Enola Holmes 2 Release Date Netflix Enola Holmes 2 will arrive on Netflix on Nov. 4.