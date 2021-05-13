Millie Bobby Brown Is Back On The Case In The Explosive Enola Holmes 2 Trailer
The mysterious sequel premieres very soon.
When Netflix snapped up Enola Holmes from Warner Bros. Pictures in the wake of the 2020 theater shutdown, the film seemed like a natural fit. It starred Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix's Stranger Things), Henry Cavill (Netflix's The Witcher), and Helena Bonham Carter (Netflix's The Crown). Unsurprisingly, the film became a streaming hit, and the mystery of a sequel was very quickly solved. Less than a year after it premiered, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a new game is afoot with the announcement of Enola Holmes 2 for Netflix.
Netflix estimated 76 million households watched at least part of Enola Holmes during the movie's initial 30 days on the streamer. But even with these substantial numbers, it was not a given Netflix would make a sequel. After all, Netflix didn't make the first one; it just bought it up as the result of production studios presumably panic-selling films that were supposed to debut in theaters and then suddenly couldn't.
Legendary Pictures made the film in collaboration with its usual Warner Bros. Pictures. (Legendary is the studio behind a bunch of high-profile Warner releases, including Dune.) So it was unclear who would make a sequel: Legendary and Netflix, or Legendary and Warner?
Luckily for streaming fans, the deal is going to Netflix, with both Brown and Cavill confirmed to return.
Let's run down what else is known about the sequel:
