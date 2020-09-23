Netflix's newest hit, Enola Holmes, is based on the world of Sherlock Holmes. But it arrives with a significant twist. Instead of starring the man famous for his three-pipe problems, it's about his sister Enola, a detective and spy on par with brothers Sherlock and Mycroft. In the film, Enola goes on the hunt when their beloved mother disappears one day. But Millie Bobby Brown's performance as Enola isn't the only thing that fans are loving. There's also the other missing person, the subject of Sherlock's case, Viscount Lord Tewksbury. But who plays Viscount Tewksbury in Enola Holmes? His name is Louis Partridge, and he's another up and coming actor.

Enola Holmes was initially produced and filmed by Legendary Production back in 2019, with Netflix picking up distribution rights in April of 2020. But it seems like a no-brainer for this film to be on the streamer. The cast is a who's who of stars who headline some of Netflix's biggest titles.

Millie Bobby Brown, of course, was made famous by Stranger Things. Henry Cavill, who plays Sherlock, is the star of The Witcher. Sam Claflin plays Mycroft; he was recently a significant figure in BBC's Peaky Blinders, one of Netflix's popular British imports. Helena Bonham-Carter plays Enola's mother, her second turn in Netflix's The Crown, as Princess Margaret, will arrive in November of 2020.

As for Louis Partridge, he too was in a recent Netflix series, the historical drama Medici. He played Piero de' Medici, son of Cosimo de' Medici, the Head of the Medici family, who was played by Game of Thrones' Richard Madden. He was also in Paddington 2 as G-Man and played young Henry Bates in 2017's Amazon Adventure.

The film takes some liberties with the Enola Holmes novel's original plot, The Case of the Missing Marquess. In the book, Enola and the young Lord Tewksbury accidentally run into each other, helping her solve Sherlock's missing persons case. In the film, she actively seeks him out, detouring from her mission to insert herself into the Tewksbury case, since she sees it as an opportunity to make a name for herself.

When she finds the young Lord, it turns out he has not disappeared or been kidnapped but is merely trying to escape his overbearing parents. Tewksbury winds up working as her assistant, forming a Sherlock-and-Watson style team of their own.

Tewksbury only appears in the first of the Enola Holmes books. But considering how much his role has been expanded, one would assume he'll be up for any sequels that might follow.

As for those looking for more Partridge, his next role is starring as Peter Pan in the new adaptation, The Lost Girls, alongside Emma Thompson. The Lost Girls is expected to arrive in 2021.