Zach Sent A Ton Of Women Home On His First Night As Bachelor

After a little hiatus at the end of 2022, Bachelor Nation has returned to the airwaves in a big way with Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor. And as the Season 27 Bachelor, Zach is not messing around. He’s made it clear that his goal is to end the season with an engagement, and his biggest fear going into the season was that some of the contestants might not be as serious about the process as he is.

“I’m most nervous about the fact that there could be people that are on this journey and a part of this experience that don’t take it seriously and don’t want to actually find love,” he told Bachelor Nation. “I want to find someone who truly wants a future with me, so that’s what scares me the most.”

Zach found himself in that scary situation when he was one of Rachel Recchia’s top three guys during her season of The Bachelorette. Zach said he felt “blindsided” by their conversation during their Fantasy Suite date and said he felt Rachel hadn’t been honest with him throughout their relationship. He self-eliminated and was heartbroken, but the silver lining is that it led to his tenure as the Bachelor for Season 27. Hopefully, Zach succeeds in finding love now that he’s stepped into the lead role.

Here’s your breakdown of all the goodbyes from The Bachelor Season 27.

The Bachelor Episode 1 Eliminations (Jan. 23)

Zach’s season started off strong with a festive first night at the Bachelor Mansion. “I started the night with a lot of nerves, but those nerves are slowly going away,” Zach said as he greeted the 30 women competing for his heart.

The first limo entrance was Jess, who Zach called a “great start” to the night. A few of the women went to extremes to make their entrances memorable, like Lekha, who licked Zach’s ear, and Mercedes, who brought a pig. But Zach seemed to really relax when he saw the five familiar faces who he had already met during the Bachelorette Season 19 “After the Final Rose” episode. Bailey, whose name Zach forgot when they met during that episode, even got the first kiss of Night One during her limo entrance.

Brianna received “America’s First Impression Rose” during that “After the Final Rose” episode, and she even wore a dress made of roses as a small nod to it. With that rose, Brianna was safe going into Night One, but there were still 19 other roses Zach needed to hand out.

Madison was super eager to get some alone time with Zach, and she even pulled a classic “Can I steal you for a second?” to get a second chunk of one-on-one time with him. But, extra time can only do so much if there is no spark there. Madison gave Zach a peck, but afterward, he said, “I don’t know if I was feeling that kiss.” It was pretty clear things weren’t moving forward with Madison.

Zach did feel sparks with Greer, who received his First Impression Rose. They said that their connection “felt so real” and Zach said he was excited to see where their relationship goes.

Then, it was almost time for the Rose Ceremony, but first Madison needed to talk to Zach. She asked him privately if he saw a future with her, and he was totally honest. “I really do thank you for being here and I really appreciate getting to know you, but my heart wasn’t feeling it,” Zach told her. Madison tearfully left right then and there and didn’t even make it to the rose ceremony.

In addition to the roses Brianna and Greer received, Zach gave out 18 more roses during the rose ceremony. They went to:

Christina

Charity

Bailey

Jess

Genevie

Davia

Aly

Brooklyn

Kaity

Anastasia

Kylee

Gabi

Katherine

Mercedes

Ariel

Victoria J.

Kimberly

Cat

That means Zach said goodbye to Becca Serrano, Cara Ammon, Holland Parsons, Lekha Ravi, Madison Johnson, Olivia Lewis, Olivia Miller, Sonia Sharma, Vanessa Dinh, and Viktoria Eichner.

Twenty women will continue into Week 2 as Zach gets going on his journey to find love.

Season 27 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.