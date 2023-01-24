Fans Think This Bachelor Night 1 Standout Could End Up With Zach

They say first impressions matter, and that’s definitely true in Bachelor Nation. After all, each season, there’s a special rose for the contestant who makes the best first impression on the lead, aptly named the First Impression Rose. Season 27 Bachelor Zach Shallcross gave his First Impression Rose to Greer Blitzer, and it could be a good sign for their future together.

Technically, Greer didn’t receive the first rose of Zach’s season. That honor went to Brianna Thorbourne, who received “America’s First Impression Rose” before the season even began, when she and four other Season 27 contestants got to meet Zach during the “After the Final Rose” episode of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. The audience voted for the recipient of that rose, though, so Greer’s First Impression Rose during Episode 1 was the first one that Zach was in charge of himself.

It’s clear from Greer and Zach’s immediate connection why he chose her. During the Season 27 premiere, Greer got a special intro package to introduce herself. She said, “Greer is bold. Greer doesn’t take sh*t. But Greer is very kind.” After that ~bold~ intro, she went on to say, “I could definitely see myself being Mrs. Shallcross.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

When Greer made her limo entrance and got to actually meet Zach in person, she brought him coffee “all the way from New York” for the long night ahead. “Be careful, it might be piping hot, just like you,” she told him. It was all really cheesy, but it seemed to work for Zach.

Later in the night, Greer and Zach got the opportunity to have some more dedicated one-on-one time. They connected over a love of Texas — Greer is from Houston and Zach lives in Austin — and Greer even told Zach that her end goal is to settle in Austin. Sparks were flying between them, and Zach asked if he could kiss Greer. They did kiss, and sparks flew even more.

When it came time to hand out the First Impression Rose, Zach took Greer to the side and told her that theirs was one of the easiest conversations he had, and they both agreed that their connection “felt so real.”Greer received Zach’s First Impression Rose, which is a good sign for their relationship, but it’s no guarantee.

The First Impression Rose is actually usually a better indicator of successful relationships on The Bachelorette than it is on The Bachelor. There’s a great track record of Bachelorette First Impression Rose recipients also receiving the Final Rose, as was the case with Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss, and Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco. The same can’t be said about previous Bachelor seasons, but Zach and Greer could still be in it for the long haul.

Season 27 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.