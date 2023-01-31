Bachelor Fans Are Mourning The Exit Of 1 Of Zach's Funniest Contestants

In every season of The Bachelor, there’s always a contestant or two who gets sent home a little too earlier. Whether the person has a connection with the lead that didn’t get fully explored, or they just didn’t get enough screen time, there’s always someone fans are sad to see leave. In Season 27, that person is Cat Wong. During her brief time in Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, she won fans over with her fabulous sense of humor. When she was sent home in Week 2, fans took to Twitter to mourn.

Cat had a strong start this season when she was first introduced as one of the five “pre-season” contestants who Zach met during the “After The Final Rose” episode of The Bachelorette Season 19. She joked around with some big New York City energy during her limo entrance Night 1 (and Zach inexplicably tried joking by saying “boppity-boopity” to her, because that’s obviously what everyone says in the Big Apple) but she was the last one to receive a rose during the first Rose Ceremony. That had her feeling unsure going into the second Rose Ceremony in the Jan. 30 episode.

“I’m feeling feelings of nervousness and anxiousness, obviously,” Cat said in a confessional. And it turns out, Cat was right to feel that way, because she did not receive a rose from Zach, and fans on Twitter were upset on her behalf.

Cat’s sense of humor really came through in all her facial expressions, which were unapologetically big and seemed to say what everyone else was thinking. She was compared to Justin Glaze, who became a meme king during Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season and Bachelor In Paradise Season 8. Now, a lot of fans are convinced Cat and Justin are a match made in heaven, especially if Cat winds up on the beaches of Paradise next season.

Bachelor Nation knows Paradise is the place memes are born, so if Cat does end up in the next season of BIP, she’ll definitely be right at home.

Season 27 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.