This Bach Contestant Has Been Manifesting A Spot On The Show For Years

Sometimes contestants join The Bachelor because they specifically want to pursue that season’s lead. And sometimes there are contestants who simply want to be on the show no matter what. Cat Wong, a contestant in Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, probably falls somewhere in between, since she’s been manifesting a Bachelor journey for herself for years.

Cat actually got to meet Zach ahead of the Season 27 premiere during the “After the Final Rose” episode of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s Bachelorette season. She was one of five Season 27 contestants to help kick off the season with some pre-Night One introductions. Viewers voted to decided who would receive “America’s First Impression Rose,” and although Cat didn’t win, she’s still going into the beginning of the season with a bit of a head start.

That head start will hopefully help Cat as she achieves a dreams she’s had for a long time. All the way back in 2019, Cat posted an Instagram from a Bachelorette event and wrote in the caption, “comment down below if you think I’d be a good fit for the show.” Plenty of her followers followed her instructions and voiced their support for Cat’s foray into Bachelor Nation. Lo and behold, four years later, Cat has made it as a cast member of The Bachelor. She even joked about it in an Instagram announcing her casting, saying, “Absolutely no one saw this coming…” with a winking face emoji. Here’s everything to know about her as she begins this long-awaited journey.

Bachelor Nation’s Cat Wong’s Real Job

Cat is a professional dancer who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2019. While she was in school, she was a passionate sister in the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and competed to be Miss South Carolina in 2018. That year, the title went to Davia Bunch, who also happens to be a contestant in The Bachelor Season 27.

Bachelor Nation’s Cat Wong’s Instagram

In addition to manifesting her spot on The Bachelor, Cat uses her Instagram to showcase her life in New York City and her travels to places like Nashville and Miami. She also loves her friends and family a lot and they feature prominently in her grid, alongside lots of pics of her partying.

Bachelor Nation’s Cat Wong Facts

According to her ABC bio, 26-year-old Cat is “a free spirit who isn't afraid to be silly and always tries to keep a positive attitude.” Like any true New Yorker, she loves hot dogs and going on picnics in the park. She also used to work as a sailing instructor and dreams of sailing around the world. Perhaps Zach will join her on her international adventures.

Season 27 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.