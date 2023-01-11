Christina From The Bachelor Comes From A Famous Country Music Family

At this point, Bachelor Nation is well aware of the fact that Season 27 Bachelor Zach Shallcross has a famous family member. When Zach brought Rachel Recchia home to meet his family, he introduced her to his uncle who happens to be actor Patrick Warburton. Now Zach has stepped into the lead role for his season of The Bachelor, and one of his contestants, Christina Mandrell, can relate to him since she has a celebrity relative of her own.

While Zach’s uncle is an actor, Christina’s family found fame in music. Her aunt is country music star Barbara Mandrell, and her mom is singer Irlene Mandrell. Along with their sister Louise, Barbara and Irlene performed as the Mandrell Sisters and even had a variety show called Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters. Christina hasn’t followed in their country music footsteps, but she’s stepped into the spotlight in her own way as a model. Plus, she’s about to gain even more attention as she looks for love with Zach in Season 27 of The Bachelor.

Christina was one of the five contestants to meet Zach during the “After The Final Rose” episode of Rachel and Gabby Windey’s Bachelorette season. That night, America voted to choose Zach’s First Impression Rose recipient. Even though Christina didn’t win that vote, she still made an impression by taking shots with Zach during her entrance. Hopefully that impression lasts as she gets going in earnest during Season 27 of The Bachelor.

Bachelor Nation’s Christina Mandrell’s Real Job

Christina is a model and content creator who’s worked with companies like Amazing Lace and Pink Lily. In addition to her work with brands, she’s appeared on screen in movies like Hannah Montana: The Movie and music videos like the one for Taylor Swift’s “Fifteen.”

Bachelor Nation’s Christina Mandrell’s Instagram

Christina has over 40,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts a bunch of content as an influencer supporting various brands. She also posts photos and videos of her 5-year-old daughter Blakely. Christina actually received backlash for being a mom and joining the cast of The Bachelor, so she posted a response to her Instagram. She wrote:

“I am a mom... who also works... and also hasn’t given up on finding a partner🤯. I absolutely love my job and although it requires me to travel, it also means that when I’m home I don’t have to work much at all. I also have an absolute SQUAD when it comes to the people that have helped me raise her since day 1. That girl is loved SOOO big.”

Bachelor Nation’s Christina Mandrell Facts

Christina is divorced from Blakely’s dad, Blake Dennis, who she married in 2015. The 26-year-old is now based in Nashville and is looking for “the fairytale ending she has always wanted,” according to her ABC bio. Perhaps she’ll find that fairytale with Zach.

Season 27 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.