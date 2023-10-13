Swifties Have A Theory On Why 1 Eras Tour Song Was Cut From The Movie

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by Matty Healy and Taylor Swift’s past romance. Swifties have voiced their disappointment (and later, post-breakup praise) about the former couple when they dated over the summer. While their relationship was brief, it might’ve left a lasting impression on Swift’s Eras Tour film — and for Folklore hive, not in a pleasant way. The singer noticeably removed her “Cardigan” performance from the movie, and fans believe it has to do with Healy. Oof, let’s investigate.

During the Oct. 11 premiere of Swift’s concert film, fans who attended the showing revealed the singer made some cuts to the setlist. “Cardigan,” alongside five other songs, made the chopping block and that shocked Swifties. Many X (formerly known as Twitter) users began to theorize the reasoning behind the cut, and one popular hunch had fans shook.

After the revelation that “Cardigan” was cut, a months-old clip of Swift performing the song resurfaced. The moment was infamous at the time for Swifties — at her May 5 concert in Nashville, Swift sent her then-boyfriend Healy a subtle shoutout. “This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you,” Swift seemed to mouth to the audience during “Cardigan.”

Notably, Healy was in attendance at that show and had mouthed the exact same words at his 1975 show two days earlier. With the ex-duo sharing that moment, a new viral theory formed that Healy’s connection to “Cardigan” is what led to the song’s removal from the movie.

The correlation isn’t too far-fetched, considering that Swift and Healy’s relationship wasn’t well-received. One month (and a few more Healy sightings) after Swift’s “love message,” the duo reportedly called it quits on June 5.

A source confirmed the breakup to Entertainment Tonight, adding the two “realized they’re not really compatible with each other.” While she didn’t find her lavender haze with Healy, it appears she’s found it with her new rumored beau, Travis Kelce.

Since Swift has clearly moved on, the “Cardigan” theory seems to hint the singer might not want to attach her former controversial relationship to the Eras movie. Other fans shared a similar sentiment, and began name dropping Healy’s name on X. One user wrote: “Why Cardigan.. Matty what did you do,” while another “fully blamed” the 1975 singer for the track’s ultimate exit from the film. A third fan joked they blocked Healy, further cementing that “Cardigan” has a heavy stan base.

Swift hasn’t revealed why she condensed the film’s setlist. However, one thing’s for certain: “Cardigan” will always have a forever home on Folklore.