Vanessa Hudgens released her last album, Identified, 16 years ago. While fans have been fed with all the movies, musicals, and red carpet appearances that Hudgens has done since 2008, some are still hoping that Baby V will come back to the music scene. Sitting down with Elite Daily to talk about her recent partnership with Silk almond milk, the 35-year-old actor revealed whether or not she’d return to music: “I would consider it.”

The idea of putting out a third studio album has “definitely crossed” Hudgens’ mind a few times, but that’s about it — no real plans have been made. Given how busy The Princess Switch star has been recently with acting, supporting her Caliwater and Know Beauty brands, and even tying the knot to hubby Cole Tucker, who could blame her for not wanting to add more to her plate? She tells Elite Daily, “You’ve got to want it enough, and I feel like I don’t want it enough just yet.”

Still, the seeds of a potential musical project are growing within Hudgens, so anything is possible. However, she says her next album wouldn’t necessarily be a pop one. Both her debut album V and Identified leaned heavily on pop with some R&B influence on songs like “Say OK.” And while fans would love another dance bop like “Sneakernight” from Hudgens, she says if she went back to music, she would switch genres.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“I would feel more inclined to lean into a jazz album,” Hudgens says, adding, “That’s more my speed.” The High School Musical star admits that recent mainstream pop music hasn’t inspired her as much as jazz music has.

Hudgens first showed off her musical chops as Gabriella Montez in High School Musical and has continued to wow audiences with her voice by starring in productions like Grease Live! and the Academy Award-nominated film Tick, Tick... Boom! From her long list of credits, it’s obvious she has the range to take on whatever genre she’s in the mood for — and she’s not the only pop star to turn to jazz recently.

Lady Gaga collaborated with Tony Bennett on two jazz albums, Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale, and even had a Jazz & Piano Las Vegas residency from 2019 to 2023. K-pop star V of BTS even chose to do a jazz-inspired album, Layover, for his solo endeavor during the group’s hiatus.

Hudgens would make a great addition to the pop-turned-jazz list of singers and songwriters, if she did decide to focus on music again. She may not be working on a singing comeback right now, but at least fans know that a jazz album from Hudgens is in the realm of possibility.