J-Hope Attended Lady Gaga’s Vegas Residency: “My Queen Forever”

BTS is making the most of their time in Las Vegas. While in the city for their Permission to Dance On Stage concerts, the group has taken the opportunity to hang out with celebrities like Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Jon Batiste. Now, Lady Gaga has been added to the mix.

On April 15, J-Hope posted a series of photos on Instagram with Gaga after attending her Enigma + Jazz & Piano Las Vegas residency. To say he was blown away by her performance is an understatement. “Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!!” J-Hope said. “It was a special day for me since I wanted to see her performance so much.”

Calling her stage presence “incredible,” he gushed about how the only thing better than her performance was meeting Gaga backstage after the show. “She was so professional and there was so much to learn from her,” J-Hope said. “Every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life.”

J-Hope ended his caption with a message for Gaga. “@ladygaga, my queen forever!!! Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz!!! I cheer you on as a fan!!! Love U!!” he said.

Gaga’s Jazz & Piano residency kicked off in January 2019. It’s her second Vegas series, following Enigma. Both residences were put on hold due to the pandemic in 2020; however, Jazz & Piano returned in October of last year. She returned for another leg on April 14 that will finish on May 1.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J-Hope and Lady Gaga’s interaction comes just weeks after they both attended the 2022 Grammy Awards. While the rapper snap a picture with Gaga during the ceremony, his fellow BTS member V did.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier that day, Suga told E! on the Grammys red carpet that he would love to collaborate with Gaga one day. Given Gaga has previously collaborated with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK on the 2020 song “Sour Candy” and she’s now met two members of BTS, I hope their collab is only a matter of time.