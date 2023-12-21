Vanessa Hudgens finished off her 2023 on a high note, saying “I do” to MLB player Cole Tucker on Dec. 2. While their wedding was seen as “the stuff of fairy tales” by her peers, the lead-up was still stressful AF; Hudgens even considered just eloping. It’s during moments like those — when life gets to be a little too much — that a little self-care (mostly in the forms of baths, skin care, and beauty products) comes in clutch for the Disney Channel alum.

The 35-year-old always starts her day by drinking Caliwater, her own brand of cactus water. Once she’s hydrated, the entrepreneur washes her face, tones, and applies serums and moisturizers. If she doesn’t stick to her go-to routine, Hudgens says she’s likely to break out. “Consistency is key,” she tells Elite Daily.

Give yourself those three minutes to love on yourself and your future self will thank you.

The tick, tick... BOOM! actor even recalls a time she and her now-husband went on a trip together, and he didn’t understand her need to bring so many skin care products. But when she showed him a whitehead after she forgot to wash her face one night, he quickly understood. “I was like, ‘See? This is what I mean,’” she says.

The moral of the story: “Even when you don't want to do it, just give yourself those three minutes to love on yourself and your future self will thank you.”

Know Beauty

Taking time to really take care of her skin is a priority for Hudgens. Below, she reveals her must-have skin care products that not only help when she’s dealing with stubborn breakouts before red carpet events, but also when she just needs to decompress after a long day.

The Skin Care Product Hudgens Uses For Red Carpet Emergencies

When you’ve reached celeb status like Hudgens, you get invited to big events like the Met Gala and the Academy Awards. On those days, waking up to find a blemish has emerged on your face calls for fast-working products. Luckily, she’s a pro.

Her two quick fixes are a high-frequency machine she got off Amazon that she uses to zap the zit, and Mighty Patches. “I love pimple stickers,” she says. She always throws one on a bump and “hopes for the best.” (Psst, can confirm, the acne dots *work*.)

The $$$ Skin Care Device She Borrowed From A Friend

While Hudgens’ morning skin care routine is pretty straightforward, with a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer, her nighttime routine is a bit more extensive. Since the singer still deals with hormonal breakouts and “extremely oily” skin — which she says she inherited from her mother — she likes to use an industrial-grade red light at the end of the day.

LightStim’s red light therapy — a fave of celebs like Kylie Jenner and Kate Bosworth — is meant to help with both treating acne and reducing wrinkles. The downside is the price; even Hudgens says she’s been borrowing her friend’s device.

Luckily, there are more budget-friendly options like TikTok’s viral Solawave wand that Hudgens’ makeup artist Tonya Brewer used on her while getting glammed up for the 2023 Oscars.

The Beauty Product Vanessa Loves To Use After A Long Work Day

Hudgens also likes to end her nights soaking in a tub, candle lit, window open, and clay mask on. The self-proclaimed bath girl’s personal fave: the Glacial Bay Clay Mask from her Know Beauty line.

When Hudgens relaunched her skin care brand earlier this year, she wanted to focus on one product at a time. She chose to start with a clay mask, because there wasn’t one already on the market that worked with her oily and sensitive skin.

After a busy day at work, she says, “I'll sit in the bath with my mask on and watch whatever show I may be watching,” when all she wants to do is unwind and decompress.