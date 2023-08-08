BTS’ fanbase is staying well-fed with new music this year. Within the last few months, members such as Jimin, SUGA (alongside his alter ego Agust D), and Jungkook have kicked off their solo eras. And now, V — also known as Kim Tae-hyung — is next on the docket. Recently, the group’s label BigHit announced V’s debut album, Layover, will drop on Sept. 8. This surprise reveal excited ARMYs, as they’ve been waiting with bated breath to see which member will drop another record. And by the reactions, it seems this month-layover is one fans wouldn’t mind sitting through.

On Aug. 7, BigHit shared a short visualizer of V’s album on Twitter. The 17-second clip sees a flying box being delivered to someone’s door. Once it falls to the floor, numerous other boxes (which feature a ‘layover’ sticker and several photos of V) fill the hallway until the screen goes black. This teaser seems to nod that the singer’s solo was long overdue. However, by the sound of its reported production, it appears the wait might be worth it.

In a press release, the label revealed V’s in his pop-R&B bag. Layover will feature six tracks: “Rainy Days,” “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing” with a bonus piano version, and “For Us.” Specifically, this genre blend will appear on “Love Me Again” and “For Us” in its own unique way.

On “Love Me Again,” BigHit laments the soulful production will highlight his “low pitch voice,” while the latter track builds upon his lyrics. V reportedly worked with NewJeans’ creative director Hee Jin Min on Layover. Similar to the girl group, the BTS member will release a music video for each track on the album.

This news comes a year after V teased the release of his mixtape. In March 2022, the K-pop star hinted his untitled project would drop that same year. However, the year came and went, and V never released a body of work. There’s a chance the tracks on Layover were originally written for that mixtape, as the singer shared the axed record was jazz-inspired.

This album announcement also follows another update on BTS’ hiatus. BigHit revealed SUGA recently began his military enlistment process, making him the third member of the group to start his mandatory service. So far, Jin and J-Hope have started their 18-month enlistment, which is the standard length in South Korea. Despite the somber news of SUGA’s enrollment, fans are still gearing up for V’s solo era.

Check out all the details about V’s Layover album.

Layover’s Due Date

V’s debut album will release on Sept. 8, 2023.

Pre-Order Info For Layover

According to BigHit’s official Twitter account, fans can now pre-order Layover on BTS’ Global WeVerse shop.

Layover’s Tracklist

V’s mini-album will feature six tracks, including a piano version of “Slow Dancing.”