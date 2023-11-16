Let’s revisit some old drama. 2019 had some fiery celebrity feuds, but none could hold a match to the Tristian Thompson and Jordyn Woods saga. In February of that year, Thompson — who was dating Khloé Kardashian at the time — allegedly kissed Woods at a house party. This cheating scandal not only soured Woods’ years-long relationship with the KarJenners, but opened the door to more of Thompson’s infidelity issues. Now, four years later, he’s trying to right one of his most infamous wrongs.

In the Nov. 16 episode of The Kardashians, Thompson apologized to Kylie about the drama. This long-awaited discussion was hinted at early on in the episode, as Khloé asked her younger sister if she was open to having a chat with her estranged boyfriend. Kylie agreed to the conversation, and Thompson admitted that he realized how harmful the scandal was to Jenner’s friendship with Woods.

“It really bothers me because we’ve always had such an adult relationship,” Thompson said. “I feel like everyone got affected differently, but I think you were affected the most by the situation with losing a sister, basically. Like, you lost Jordyn, who’s a big part of your life.”

At the time of the scandal, Woods and Kylie had been close friends for seven years. Their relationship blossomed to the two moving in together; however, Woods moved out of Jenner’s home as the drama unfolded on Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Thompson continued, adding it “wasn’t right or smart” to put himself and Woods in such a complicated situation. “It’s 100 percent on me, but I wanna say I’m sorry and I feel bad about it,” he said. “The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f*cking idiot and just being young and stupid. Life is so short. And it sucks because even though we made our mistakes, sometimes it’s hard to come back from situations like that.”

Jenner thanked him for his apology and began reflecting on her friendship with Woods, which has been on the mend recently. In July of this year, the two were seen grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles. Their unexpected reunion surprised fans, especially since Khloé publicly blamed Woods for “breaking up” her and Thompson’s relationship months after the scandal. The former couple share five-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

As for Jenner and Woods, the duo haven’t been seen together since their summer outing. However, Jenner revealed they’re in a positive place. “Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up, we're good,” she said. “I think I was so co-dependent with Jordyn that I could’ve never imagined my life without her. We would’ve probably still been living together, and I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her.”

Later in the episode, Khloé also revealed Woods is in her good graces. “I have forgiven Jordyn,” Khloé said in her confessional. “Of course, I was upset at the time, and we moved on. There’s no bad blood, I’ve posted on my Instagram Stories. But Jordyn and I are good.”