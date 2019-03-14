Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

It’s always sad when BFFs have to part ways. No matter who you are, what you do for a living, or how famous your family is, losing a bestie is probably one the most difficult things you ever have to endure. Unfortunately for Kylie Jenner, that’s exactly what she’s going through right now. According to recent reports, Jenner cut off contact with her BFF Jordyn Woods after news got out that Woods was getting a little too cozy with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-beau, Tristan Thompson. Elite Daily reached out previously to Woods and Thompson's teams for comment on the cheating reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Their reported parting of ways marks the potential end of a really long friendship, which is beyond heartbreaking. And Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ relationship timeline is even more interesting than most people probably think.

Given that Jenner and Woods have had such a long and storied friendship, full of lip kits and exotic vacations, I thought it’d be best to break their friendship down year by year. So, here goes:

2012

It all began in 2012, when Jenner and Woods met through their mutual friend Jaden Smith. When the duo explained how they met in a YouTube Q&A, they met just before going into 9th grade.

“We met through a mutual friend. She grew up — she’s known Jaden like her whole life and then I met him, like, in middle school and, like, they were best friends. They still are,” Jenner explains in the video.

Then, Woods fills in all the details. “You guys told me to come over one day. I was like, ‘OK, I don’t know them.’”

That meeting sparked a really warm and loving friendship, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

2013

Even though Jenner and Woods had been friends for over a year by the winter of 2013, they hadn't really been photographed together out in public or on social media. But that changed when Woods posted a photo of herself and Jenner on her Instagram in December 2013. The photo was posted on Christmas of that year, which shows just how close they had gotten by that point.

2014

Woods and Jenner seemed attached at the hip all throughout 2014. Woods was especially happy to share photos of her time with Jenner on Instagram. Here’s a look at some of the photos she shared that year:

Overall, it seems like 2014 was the year Woods and Jenner truly deepened their friendship.

2015

By the end of 2015, Jenner was all set to launch Kylie Cosmetics, and Woods was right by her side supporting her every step of the way. Woods was even at the launch party for Jenner’s now-famous Kylie Lip Kits.

2017

In 2017, Jenner and Woods both appeared on Jenner’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, Life of Kylie. At one point, Jenner tried to play matchmaker for Woods. See it all unfold for yourself:

Jenner clearly shows how well she knows Woods by trying to set her up with someone she thinks is a good match. Plus, there's a lot of humorous commentary between the two that gives some good insight into how deep and understanding their friendship was.

2018

For much of 2017, Jenner was pregnant with her daughter, Stormi. Just a few days after she gave birth in February 2018, Jenner published a video that documented her pregnancy, and Woods appeared frequently in the video. Take a look:

Then, in September 2018, Jenner announced that she and Woods would collaborate on a Kylie Cosmetics collection called KYLIE x Jordyn. And she did so with a really touching Instagram post.

“Jordyn and I have had a true unmatchable relationship and I consider her family. She’s helped me remain ME throughout all these years," Jenner wrote.

Obviously, as the years went on, Jenner and Woods only became closer, which makes the end of their friendship all the more difficult to stomach.

2019

Just before things took a turn for the worse, Woods and Jenner took a vacation together, along with Jenner’s daughter Stormi, and posted all about it on Instagram. Here’s a look at what they got up to while on vacation:

According to E! News, Woods was cut out of the Jenner-Kardashian family’s life after the reported cheating rumors broke. In a Feb. 19 report, a source close to the situation revealed that “the whole family is writing Jordyn off” because of her role in Thompson’s cheating scandal. Elite Daily previously reached out to the Kardashians' team previously for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So, this is pretty serious stuff. And it’s rather sad, too, given how close Woods was with the whole family. I guess everyone will have to see how it all turns out and if there’s any chance to salvage the friendship.