The hits just keep on coming in the latest story of the Kardashian family drama. A small refresher: On Feb. 19, TMZ reported that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had broken up, reportedly because Thompson cheated again, only this time, it was reportedly with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment on the breakup and cheating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication. It's all... a lot to take in, but the story doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. We've heard from a handful of the Kardashians already — and even heard from Jordyn Woods herself. But now, there's yet another Jordyn Woods update, and it's pretty much what you'd expect from someone in her situation.

Let's all remember: TMZ's initial report claimed that Thompson and Woods were spotted getting cozy at a house party, where multiple witnesses told the publication that the pair were "all over each other." I know, big sigh.

After the news broke, Thompson was seemingly one of the first to respond. According to E!, Thompson posted (and then immediately deleted) a tweet about the report, saying, "FAKE NEWS."

Then, Hollywood Unlocked posted a video that explained the entire situation to all of Instagram (read: everyone). Khloé Kardashian commented a handful of shouting emojis, and her good friend Malika Haqq also commented, writing "STRONG FACTS!" which, to me, seems like the pair are pretty much confirming they believe reports to be true. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team to clarify her comment but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

Now that we're all up to date on that, let's continue our chat about Woods. The 21-year-old model is reportedly not having an easy time right now with all that's going on.

"Jordyn is living in hell right now, she feels terrible and her world has been rocked," a source close to Woods revealed to Us Weekly. "Yesterday all the Kardashians and Jenners have completely cut her out of their lives. Jordyn feels lost and isolated right now. She feels like she has no one to confide in."

Elite Daily reached out to Woods' teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Woods, who reportedly moved out of Jenner’s home on Wednesday, Feb. 20, also seems to have been removed from Khloé Kardashian's Good American clothing website, despite modeling for the brand since its inception in 2016. To make matters worse, the price of the Jordy lip kit on the Kylie Cosmetics website (named after Woods), has been slashed in half.

Eesh.

"Jordyn will continue on with her life and career, but it’s going to be very hard for her," the source told Us Weekly. "The Kardashian and Jenners were Jordyn’s family and she feels like she doesn’t know where she belongs anymore." The insider also noted that this incident is "out of character" for Woods and that "no one expected this to happen."

Yep, I'd say we're pretty much all surprised by the reported news.

We saw Woods make her first appearance after the cheating scandal at an event for the launch of her new fake eyelash collection. On Thursday, Feb. 21, she briefly spoke to everyone who attended the event to support her, where she said that everything she's been going through has "been real." She said,

Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now.

As for her relationship with the Kardashian family, sources say that "Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim are cutting her off and disgusted with her, but Kylie is more conflicted," adding that, "She’ll be the most forgiving towards Jordyn, but right now it’s a mess."

A "mess" perfectly describes this entire situation. Let's all hope that it won't get any messier, though — let's be honest — it probably will. Stay tuned, folks.