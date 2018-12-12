Khloé Kardashian is so in love with being a mom that she simply can’t stop sharing photos of her daughter True Thompson! And you know what? I don’t think anyone really minds because little True is adorable and seems ready to smile for the camera at all times. Since Kardashian has made such a habit of sharing cute photos of her daughter, I’ve rounded up a few of her fans’ favorites. Down below are Khloé Kardashian’s six most precious photos of True Thompson, so you can revel in her cuteness just like everyone else!

True may only be 8-months-old, but Kardashian has shared so many great photos of her in such a short amount of time. In fact, it can be difficult to pinpoint the cutest ones. As such, the photos below are just handful of precious photos Kardashian has shared since True was born back in April.

1. True Sporting A Hat With Mouse Ears

Kardashian is quite fond of dressing baby True up in various costumes and outfits. And in one of her more recent Instagram posts, she shared a photo of baby True in a hat with mouse ears. She looks totally adorable and really warm! It’s the perfect hat for wintertime. Have a look at it:

2. True Wearing A Pair of Unicorn Ears

In this photo, which was shared back in October 2018, True is donning a pair of unicorn ears and a huge smile! She looks super happy sitting on the floor of her nursery and posing for the camera.

“I always knew unicorns existed 🦄,” Kardashian captioned the photo. Too cute! Check it out:

Kardashian also shared a more recent photo of True in her unicorn ears. Have a look:

3. True Hanging Out In Mommy’s Purse

As part of the Kardashian family, True is already used to living large. Take this photo, for example, where she’s sitting in an extra large purse — presumably her mom’s! The photo, which Kardashian shared in November 2018, shows just how happy a baby True is. She’s got that million dollar smile all ready for the camera. So cute!

4. True Wearing Mommy’s Glasses

This is, hands down, one of the most precious photos Kardashian has ever shared of her daughter. In the photo, you can see True grinning at the camera as Kardashian holds a pair of oversized glasses over her face. It’s beyond adorable!

5. True Sticking Her Tongue Out

One thing True has become quite famous for is sticking her tongue out a la Cardi B. And Kardashian definitely loves to share those moments on social media. Even Grandma Kris Jenner did her best Cardi impression along with True for this photo!

6. True Taking A Spin In Her New Car

True is just a little baby, but that doesn’t mean she can’t drive the best of the best just her family. Back in August 2018, Kardashian shared this sweet photo of True “driving” a toy Bentley with a huge teddy bear as her companion.

As I mentioned, this is just a sampling of all the cute photos Kardashian has shared on social media over the last eight months. I’m sure there’ll be plenty more to come as True gets older!