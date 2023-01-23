Travis Barker’s Enormous Thigh Tattoo Looks A Lot Like Kourtney’s Eyes

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship can be summed up in three ways: Matching black ‘fits, a lot of PDA, and tribute tattoos. Since the duo became official in February 2021, Travis has honored his wife with some serious ink, and it seems he’s not stopping anytime soon. In a recent Instagram post, the Blink-182 drummer flaunted some new ink, including one that appears to be of Kourtney’s eyes. Oh, they’re in love love.

On Jan. 22, Barker shared a Kravis photo dump on Instagram captioned “oh hey there.” Beginning with a cute shot of him and Kourtney posed together, the drummer revealed his latest tattoo in the last two pictures.

In the third photo, Travis teased a design of his wife’s eyes on his right thigh in a full body mirror selfie. He then offered a close-up of the new artwork in the last image.

Though Travis didn’t reveal the inspiration behind the new ink (or mention Kourtney) in the post, those smoky eyes and other intricate details do bear that of his wife. Travis only tagged tattoo artist Steve Wiebe, who has done several of his tattoos in the past.

Honestly, Travis’ decision to permanently ink his wife’s smize on his thigh isn’t too surprising. The drummer has an entire collection of tattoos dedicated to Kourtney on his body, and she’s an absolute fan of it. In September 2022, the Kardashian star gushed about her favorite tattoo of his on the Today Show.

“The Kourtney, of course,” she told Today host Hoda Kotb, per People. ICYMI, Travis got his wife’s name written across his chest in April 2021, nearly three months after their relationship became public. Kourtney shared the sweet declaration on Instagram and even tagged him in the post.

The drummer also has a tattoo of Kourtney’s lips, a “You’re so cool!” tat in her handwriting, and an “I love you” profession, which she personally tattooed on him. If their stunning Italian wedding ceremony wasn’t proof that these two are in it for the long haul, then Travis’ new ink truly cements that.