Here’s What Kourtney Thinks Of The Tattoos Travis Has Gotten For Her

Travis Barker wears his heart on his sleeve... and his chest. The Blink-182 drummer has quite a few tattoos dedicated to his wife Kourtney Kardashian, but how does the Poosh founder feel about all of that permanent devotion? On Sept. 12, Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Barker — and his ink — during an appearance on the Today Show. Here’s exactly what she thinks of all the tattoos Barker has gotten for her.

When Today host Hoda Kotb asked Kardashian which piece of Barker’s ink was her all-time favorite, she had an answer ready. "The Kourtney, of course," she told Kotb, per People. Barker has his wife’s name written across his chest, BTW.

Though that might sound like an easy favorite, there were plenty of other contenders. Barker’s collection also includes Kardashian’s lips and a “You’re so cool!” tat in her handwriting. And lest we forget, Kardashian herself gave Barker an “I love you” tattoo. (If you were wondering, that’s his personal fav.)

Explaining the process, Kardashian told Kotb, “I tattooed him. I wrote, 'I love you,’ in cursive writing, and then I did it. I put it on. I did the gun and did it.” Not too shabby. Of course, that’s not the only time she’s used a tattoo gun on her beau. On Today, Kardashian revealed that she also “did a ‘K’ with a heart” on Barker ahead of time. Practice makes perfect, after all.

Instagram: @travisbarker

Kardashian isn’t only sharing cute tattoo stories. In a Sept. 12 interview with WSJ. Magazine, she gave an update on her and Barker’s IVF treatments. Kardashians fans saw the beginning of their IVF journey during the show’s first season, which premiered in April 2022. According to Kardashian, they’ve since put the process on pause. "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," she explained to WSJ. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

Wishing them all the best as they work on growing their family... and Barker’s tattoo collection.