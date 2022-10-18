Don't Expect Taylor's Midnights To Sweep Next Year's Grammys

Although Taylor Swift’s Midnights album won’t arrive until Oct. 21, fans already predict it’ll be the album of the year. But the real question is, will the Recording Academy agree? Unfortunately, Midnights won’t be nominated for the 2023 Grammys due to one reason: It isn’t eligible for consideration.

According to the Recording Academy’s official website, the eligibility period for the 2023 Grammys was from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022. Since Midnights is slated for release on Oct. 21, that means the album missed the deadline for Grammy consideration by just a few weeks. But even if it did release earlier, Swift would have needed to submit the album by Aug. 31 in order for it to have been considered for the 2023 Grammys. So, while it’s too late for Midnights to receive any nominations this time around, it could certainly get recognized for the 2024 ceremony instead.

However, Swift could still have a big year at the 2023 Grammys since her latest re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), is eligible for Grammy consideration. According to Variety, the singer actually submitted her record in 13 different categories. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” is competing for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video, while “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” is up for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.

Swift also submitted two of her collaborations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Nothing New” with Phoebe Bridgers and “The Joker and the Queen” with Ed Sheeran. “Carolina,” which Swift dropped on June 24 for the Where the Crawdads Sing soundtrack, is also in the running for Best Song Written For Visual Media, Best American Roots Performance, and Best American Roots Song.

Finally, Swift submitted Red (Taylor’s Version) for Best Country Album. It’s worth noting the original record was nominated for both Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 2014 Grammys.

The 2023 Grammys will take place on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.