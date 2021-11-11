Phoebe Bridgers Actually Got Emotional Recording Her Taylor Swift Collab

Swifties are feeling emotional AF ahead of the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), and with good reason. Not only is Swift gearing up to release a 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” but Red was known as one of her biggest heartbreak albums to date. So, with the re-release of her 2012 album, it only made sense to enlist Phoebe Bridgers, fellow queen of sad bops, to lend a helping hand. Bridgers recorded the song “Nothing New” with Swift, and she’s just as excited as fans are. Phoebe Bridgers' reaction to her Taylor Swift collab is honestly all of us.

“Nothing New” is one of the never-before-heard songs from “the vault,” which will be featured on Swift’s re-released record. “The vault” songs were written around the time the album was originally released, but didn’t make the final cut. Even Swift’s collaborators are in their feels as the songs finally see the light of day.

“It’s just been a dream,” Bridgers told Billboard of getting the chance to work with Swift. “I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn't be more excited.”

Bridgers made it clear she’s a Swiftie through and through, and gushed about her friend’s songwriting capabilities. “I think that she is an incredible businessperson and an incredible writer,” Bridgers continued. “What she's been able to build just from writing adeptly from a young age is insane.”

Bridgers went on to praise Swift for taking back control of her masters with the re-recordings of her earliest albums. "It's really inspiring for me and a lot of musicians," Bridgers said. “I think a lot of people make a couple of records [and are] like, ‘Oh wow, I hit the top, I’m great now,’ and the fact that she just has always wanted more from the world, like, “No, no, no, f*ck you, I’m going to make it again, I’m going to make it better, and it’s going to belong to me’ is the coolest."

Bridgers also just hit a major career milestone herself. She launched her own label, Saddest Factory Records, in October, where she plans on spotlighting indie artists. But she’s also having a brush with pop music stardom thanks to her collab with Swift, and it will surely be a sad girl anthem for the ages.