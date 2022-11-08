Ryan Reynolds Finally Addressed Those Taylor Swift Deadpool 3 Rumors

Over the years, Taylor Swift has shown off her acting chops in movies like Valentine’s Day, Cats, and Amsterdam. She hasn’t announced her next role yet, and turns out it’s unlikely to be an appearance in Deadpool 3. Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds addressed the idea in a Nov. 7 interview with Entertainment Tonight and revealed he’s totally up for Swift joining the movie.

“Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius,” Reynolds told ET. Honestly? Same, Ryan.

While the thought of Swift joining the franchise is exciting, Reynolds said there’s no plans for Swift to actually join the franchise. It’s too bad because Reynolds seems to be the ultimate Swiftie. “I'm not kidding. I love it so much,” he said about Swift’s music. “I do, Blake [Lively, his wife] does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed.”

So, what lead fans to think Swift could appear in the next Deadpool film? Well, Reynolds and Lively are longtime pals with Swift. So much so that rumor has it Swift helped Reynolds film a Deadpool-related project at the same house she shot her All Too Well short film.

The rumor began on Sept. 17 when Lively appeared to post a photo of her and Reynolds at the iconic All Too Well house. In the photo, Reynolds wore his Deadpool costume, which raised speculation about whether he was filming a special project.

Then, on Sept. 27, Reynolds dropped a Deadpool 3 promo video with Hugh Jackman that appeared to show him in the All Too Well house once again. Based on his costume, it’s possible Lively posted her photo with Reynolds while on the set of the promotional video.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

While Reynolds may have just asked Swift to film at the house for the promo video, some fans thought it was a hint toward Swift making a cameo in the next Deadpool film. Their suspicions only grew on Oct. 3 when Swift announced that her 10th studio album, Midnights, would feature a track called “Anti-Hero.” Since Deadpool is more of an anti-hero than a typical wholesome supehero, some Swifties thought the track title was another hint that she’s joining Reyondold’s film franchise.

“Ok so I have a new theory, we have vigalante shit and anti hero…. Tay is friends with Ryan Reynolds and deadpool 3 is coming out…. I’m thinking Taylor is either gonna be in it or music featured in it….” one fan tweeted on Oct. 3, after Swift revealed her Midnights tracklist through her Midnights Mayhem With Me TikTok series.

Another fan pointed out that “Anti-Hero” is the third track off Midnights, so the song’s placement on the album could have been a nod toward Deadpool 3, which is the third installment of the franchise. They only grew more suspicious when Swift announced she had a surprise coming at 3 a.m. on Oct. 21.

“Deadpool could also be considered an Anti-Hero, which is also the 3rd track on #Midnights… is the surprise that Taylor Swift joining the MCU?” a fan tweeted on Oct. 20 Turns out Swift’s “surprise” was actually announcing the 3am edition of Midnights.

Here’s what other fans said about the Deadpool theory:

According to Reynolds, Swift will not be making a cameo in Deadpool 3. However, there’s still the possibility she could feature on the film’s soundtrack, right?

Ryan, please make it happen.