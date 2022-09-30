Swifties: Ryan's Deadpool 3 Promo Has The Most Epic All Too Well Easter Egg

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet when he announced that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film. While Jackman’s return was exciting enough, Swifties noticed the Instagram video announcement also included a Taylor Swift Easter egg. Did you catch it? It was super subtle, so it was easy to miss.

The clip began with Reynolds sitting on a couch in a living room. The actor apologized to fans for not being at the D23 Expo on Sept. 10, when Marvel announced its lineup of upcoming films and TV series. He said the reason why he wasn’t there was that he was busy filming the next Deadpool installment. While talking about his character’s highly-anticipated MCU debut, shots of Reynolds walking in the woods and pouring a cup of his Aviation American Gin in the kitchen played throughout the video. In some scenes, he even wore his Deadpool suit.

Swifties pointed out that Reynolds appeared to be in the house where Swift filmed All Too Well: A Short Film with Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. How did they figure it out? Well, first of all, the kitchen in both videos has the same window and wall pattern.

Then, there’s also the fact that the living room in both videos has a staircase and bookcase.

How can fans know for sure that it’s the same house? If you may remember, on Sept. 17, Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively posted a series of pregnancy pictures on Instagram and in one photo, she’s seen posing with Reynolds while he’s wearing his Deadpool costume. In the background, you can see the same door that was featured in Swift’s All Too Well, which basically proves the couple visited Swift on set.

Here’s the living room in Swift’s All Too Well short film for comparison.

YOUTUBE

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Considering Swift is best friends with both Lively and Reynolds, it wouldn’t be surprising if she let the Deadpool star borrow the All Too Well house for a quick video.