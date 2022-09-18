Blake Lively Called Out Paparazzi In An IG Post Of Personal Baby Bump Pics

The internet has been buzzing about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ growing family ever since the A Simple Favor star debuted her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15. Lively directly confirmed the pregnancy rumors in an Instagram post on Saturday, Sept. 17, and she had an important reason for sharing some personal photos. As the mom of three prepares to welcome her fourth child with Reynolds, she took a moment to call out paparazzi hoping to snap a pic of her. Here’s what the actor had to say as she asked photographers to “leave [her] alone.”

ICYMI, Lively walked the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Sept. 15 and placed her hand on her stomach to highlight her growing bump, according to E! Online. She alluded to the pregnancy saying, “I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.” And now, Lively wants to reiterate her intention to keep her kids out of the spotlight and out of paparazzi pictures. "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone," she wrote in a Sept. 17 Instagram post. "You freak me and my kids out."

Lively shared 10 candid pics of her “pregnant in real life,” and they include snaps with her husband, her sister Robyn Lively, and ever Taylor Swift. She continued on in her IG post by thanking her fans for “all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children,” telling fans, “you have all the power against them.” Lively concluded the post thanking media who have a “No Kids Policy,” adding, “you all make the difference.”

The “No Kids Policy” that Lively references was a campaign led by Kirsten Bell and husband Dax Shepard to limit paparazzi from photographing celebrities’ kids that became Californian law in 2013.

It’s not the first time that Lively has called out paparazzi who continue to photograph her children. According to People, Lively asked an Instagram account to take down a since-deleted photo featuring her children in October 2021. “I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children,” Lively wrote in the comments section. “Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT.”

Lively’s sister Robyn showed her support for Blake’s Sept. 17 Instagram message to paparazzi with a passionate comment. Robyn wrote, “Makes me angry you have to share such private photos to try and regain your privacy… I love you and I hope these A-holes back off.”

Lively and Reynolds became parents in December 2014, when their first daughter James was born. She was followed by younger sisters Inez (September 2016) and Betty (October 2019). It’s not clear when the next Lively-Reynolds child with make their debut, but whenever it is, it’s apparent that the actor is prioritizing the well-being of her family as they await their newest member.