The second part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion aired on June 20 and featured an appearance from honorary Kardashian, Scott Disick. As per usual, Disick didn’t disappoint when it came to sharing his unfiltered opinions with viewers. No topic was off limits, including Disick’s thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian's romance with Travis Barker.

The truth finally came out when host Andy Cohen asked Disick whether or not he gave Kardashian and Barker his blessing. Disick revealed, “I mean, yeah. I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

ICYMI: After years of just being friends, rumors that Barker and Kardashian had taken a romantic turn first started circulating when fans realized they took a trip to Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home together in January 2021. Since then, things have only seemed to get more serious between the pair. Barker now has Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest, the two regularly blow up IG with NSFW posts, and there are even rumors an engagement might be around the corner. There have been rumors Disick is less than chill with his ex’s over-the-top new romance, but his response during the reunion special confirms it’s all love.

That said, Disick wasn’t quite so nice about Kardashian’s other boyfriends. For example, the topic of her controversial ex Younes Bendjima came up when Cohen told Disick, “It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys.” To that, Disick casually responded, "Me? No. I just want to kill them. Well, the last guy. Let’s all be honest here.” Kardashian seemed to agree, adding, “Scott and everyone else didn’t like him.” Despite his harsh stance, Disick did note, "I was still there to support… I was still there to try to help her through.”

OK, there’s still clearly love between Kardashian and Disick… so why did they ever split? Though infidelity was also an issue on his part, Kardashian revealed that it was Disick's substance abuse that she could never quite get past. "I only knew about [the infidelity] at the end," she admitted. "So I think the substance abuse was the dealbreaker." When asked if Disick would have a shot with Kardashian if he had maintained his sobriety, both Disick and Kardashian agreed “yes.”

When Cohen asked where their relationship stands today, Kardashian shared, "I feel like we’re great friends and co-parents." Disick added, "Yeah, I mean, we’re family. I think we always will be." Oh, and BTW, the exes confirmed they have *not* hooked up since splitting years ago. Sorry.