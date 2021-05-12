ICYMI, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are, like, super into each other. Since confirming their relationship in February 2021, "Kravis" has become one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, and they take that role – and the PDA that goes with it – very seriously. The latest example? On May 11, Travis Barker shared an Instagram story of Kourtney Kardashian's orgasm candlecalled "This Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm." Cue the internet freaking out.

The candle is part of Goop's NSFW collaboration with Heretic, which also includes the "This Smells Like My Orgasm" candle and the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle. The Goop website describes the orgasm candle's scent, a blend of grapefruit, neroli, cassis berries, gunpowder tea, and Turkish rose, as "sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive." (And, yes, these adjectives can also all be applied to Kravis.) At $75 a pop, it was only logical – not to mention, super hot – for Barker to get a personalized candle in honor of his favorite Kardashian.

In his IG Story, Barker let the candle do most of the talking, opting not to include any context or captions. And, TBH, "This Smells Like Kourtney's Orgasm" said more than enough. If this post is any indication, Barker and Kardashian are deep in the honeymoon stage of their relationship. It's a noticeable change of pace for Kardashian who typically keeps her relationships more private. (Remember how pissed she was when Younes Bendjima took to Instagram after their August 2018 split?)

Instagram/@travisbarker

It's not like this is not the first time that Kravis has taken Instagram by storm. Barker's birthday post for Kardashian, specifically *that* video of her sucking his thumb, raised a lot of eyebrows (and heart rates). Reportedly, Kardashian didn't mind the attention – apparently, she's too busy enjoying her new relationship to worry about the occasional Instagram scandal. She "doesn’t care anymore about hiding their relationship" and "gave Travis permission to post the sexy photos of them" for the birthday post, a source told Us Weekly on April 19. "Travis’ post on Instagram was just him wanting to let everyone in the world know how crazy he is about her," the source added. Fair to say, the world knows.

Luckily, Kourtney is reportedly just as infatuated. "They love each other very much," the Us source claimed. "[A]nd their chemistry is off the charts. They’re always showing PDA." Yeah, um, we know. At this point, Barker and Kardashian have a habit of making their IG followers blush – myself included.

And although Instagram might not have been ready for this duo (or their steamy posts), Kardashian and Barker have given everyone more than enough opportunities to adjust. And, hey, if you're still freaking out over Kravis, you could always try lighting a candle to calm down.