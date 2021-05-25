If it seemed like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker fell in love at lightning speed, well, it's because they did. The pair first sparked romance rumors in January 2021 after they posted matching Instagram Stories from a vacation in Palm Springs. Soon after, they made their romance IG official. By February 16, Kardashian posted a photo holding Barker's hand, and there was no mistaking what it meant: They were getting serious. Fans realized just how intertwined they were two months later when Barker took the ultimate leap of faith and got Kardashian’s first name tattooed on his chest. It's been the ultimate whirlwind Hollywood romance, but Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's drama with their exes proves it hasn't lacked bumps in the road.

Kardashian and Barker were friends for years before dating since they were neighbors in Calabasas, California. Their kids grew up together, and now, their newfound romance has brought their families closer. The pair has been spending time at each other’s houses, flaunting PDA all over social media, and going on double dates with Hollywood's other "it" couple of the moment, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Through it all, Barker and Kardashian's former flames have become disgruntled, voicing their disapproval of their lightning-fast relationship. From Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, to Scott Disick, the father of Kardashian's three kids, let’s unpack all of the drama that's gone down so far.

Shanna Moakler

Barker was married to former Playmate Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. They were also a reality TV couple that starred in their 2005 show, Meet The Barkers, long before Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired. Like their show, their relationship is now defunct, but the exes (who share two kids) are still in contact.

Moakler hasn't been shy to express her disapproval of Barker's new girlfriend. On Feb. 16, she took a public dig at Kardashian. When one of Moakler’s followers left a comment saying Barker had "downgraded big time" with his new relationship, Moakler hit the “like” button.

To make matters worse, Moakler seemingly took aim at Kardashian again several days later on her Instagram story. She posted a quote that said, "Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex."

Despite her actions on social media, Moakler spoke to Us Weekly in February and insisted there was no drama between her, her ex, or his new lady. “I’m not very close with Travis," she said. "We’re more acquaintance and co-parents, and I don’t know her from a hole in the wall,” she said in February. “So it’s not really for me to say [if they’re a great match] in any capacity. All I can say is if they’re happy, I’m happy for them.”

Despite her comments, just weeks later, more drama bubbled up. On April 16, Moakler insinuated Kardashian and Barker's relationship was all for show. When one fan asked why her current boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, doesn't post about her often, she dropped a salty comment about couples who show off their relationship on social media. "Unlike some people, my relationship status isn't based on social media posting," she replied.

On May 18, Moakler alleged Barker previously had an affair with Kim Kardashian (a claim Kardashian’s rep denied). That same week, Moakler and Barker had their tattoos for each other removed, so it appears the drama between them is hardly over.

Scott Disick

Ever since meeting at a friend’s house party in 2006, Kardashian’s relationship with Disick has been a long and complicated one. They share three kids together — Mason, Reign, and Penelope — and have always remained in each others lives, despite never getting married. Since officially splitting in late 2015, both stars have had other relationships, but Kardashian’s romance with Barker seems to be a tough pill to swallow for Disick. According to multiple reports, he's had pangs of jealousy.

In April, a source told People Disick is particularly struggling with Kardashian’s new love interest. “With Travis, he is struggling even more,” the insider said. “Before Travis, Kourtney's relationships were never serious. It was more like flings. With Travis, it’s different.”

To add fuel to the fire, he was reportedly completely caught off guard by how fast the relationship caught fire. “Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly,” the source added. “His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott. Kourtney and Travis are like a family with the kids. Scott is having a hard time with this situation.”

As Kardashian and Barker grow closer, Disick has reportedly felt the need to distance himself.

"It's uncomfortable for Scott to see Kourtney in a serious relationship, although he knew this day would come," a source told E! News in April. "He is glad she is happy, but it's definitely been hard on him. He doesn't like to bring it up and it's a weird convo for him. At one point, the family was really encouraging Scott and Kourtney to try the relationship again, and it's a bit of an eye-opener for him, that it's truly never going to happen."

Younes Bendjima

Kardashian and Bendjima dated on and off between 2016 and 2018, then briefly reunited in 2019. A year later, Kardashian was linked to Barker, and Bendjima didn't seem happy about seeing his ex move on with someone new. Fans noticed the model shared a quote to his Instagram story that may or may not have been aimed at her.

"Shamelessness has become so normal in today's society that modesty has become strange," the April 26 quote read. Seeing as Kardashian has been flaunting her relationship non-stop, fans jumped to conclusions.

However, Bendjima defended himself on April 27, claiming the quote wasn't a reference to Kardashian and Barker's PDA. "I always post quotes since years, all types of quotes," he wrote. "Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore, it's been two years let's move on. No need for bad vibes. Keep me far way from all that. Much appreciated. Gracias amigos."

The shade they've received hasn't slowed Kardashian and Barker's never-ending parade of PDA. On April 26, they nearly broke the internet with one of their steamiest photos to date. Kardashian even broke out a tattoo gun and literally gave Barker a new tat that says, “I love you.”

The pair's relationship isn't just fleeting love built on love notes and photo opps, though. Kardashian and Barker are looking to the future. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, there could be wedding bells up ahead.

“Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married,” a source told ET on May 4. “Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis.” Elite Daily reached out to the couple’s reps for comment on the prospect of marriage.

Frequent reminders of relationships past might throw a wrench in some relationships, but Kardashian and Barker have handled it all with grace, staying silent the whole way through.

