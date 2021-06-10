Kourtney Revealed The Final Straw That Ended Her & Scott's Relationship

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t holding anything back in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion. June 10 marks the last episode of the long-running reality show, and fans are understandably in their feels. The family will look back on their fondest (and most dramatic) memories from the show during the reunion, which of course included Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship. At one point in the interview, Kourtney Kardashian said Scott Disick's substance abuse was why they split, and I’m shook by the honesty.

Kardashian and Disick gave a new meaning to the term “on-again, off-again.” The pair broke up and got back together countless times since meeting through mutual friends in 2006. Despite having three kids together, the pair just haven’t been able to make it work. When TV host Andy Cohen asked, “Do you think your relationship would’ve turned out differently if you hadn’t shared too much of it?” Kourt’s answer was “probably.”

"Substance abuse was the deal-breaker,” she explained. Disick was also in attendance at the reunion and agreed with his ex. “I was pretty irresponsible,” he said.

You can see the trailer for the KUWTK reunion special below.

The reunion will also address why the family chose now to quit the show. "We're all feeling a little overwhelmed, we've done it for so long," Kris said. Other notable moments include Kim making an apology to an unnamed man, and Khloé addressing Tristan’s cheating scandal.

The KarJenner family first announced the ending of their show in September 2020. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kris Jenner said on Instagram. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”

Part 1 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion airs on E! Thursday, June 17, at 8 p.m. EST.