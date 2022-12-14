6 Of Reddit's Best White Lotus Season 3 Theories

Our Sicilian getaway may have only just ended, but it’s not too soon to start planning the next trip, right? Diehard White Lotus fans wasted no time in guessing what will happen in Season 3 right after Season 2’s bombshell ending, and honestly, some of these ideas are pretty convincing. If you need something to tide you over while waiting for more vacay chaos, these Reddit theories about The White Lotus Season 3 are just the ticket.

Unlike its first season, The White Lotus ended with quite a few loose ends in Season 2. Because of these unanswered questions, a lot of fans are guessing that some Season 2 storylines may continue into Season 3. Obviously, that would be a pretty notable departure for the show, since only Tanya and Greg’s story carried over from the first season into the second, but given that Greg and Portia both know the truth about Tanya’s demise, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see them confront one another. And they aren’t the only Season 2 characters that fans think may return next season. Here are all the Seson 3 theories taking over White Lotus Reddit.

1. Season 3 will take place in the Maldives.

Eagle-eyed fans think the location of the next White Lotus resort has already been revealed. In Season 2’s finale, Daphne made a toast with Cameron, Harper, and Ethan, saying, “Next year, the Maldives.” Naturally, several viewers took this as indication that Season 3 will be set in the Maldives. And the comment also spurred on another theory...

2. Daphne will return for Season 3.

HBO

Since Daphne’s the one who pitched the Maldives trip, fans were quick to latch onto the idea that she may be the returning character for next season. Most viewers are convinced that the series will continue its tradition of bringing back a character from previous seasons as it moves ahead, and since Tanya is now out of the question, Daphne is one of the most prominent guesses to become the vacationer her takes her spot.

3. Tanya’s twin will star in Season 3.

Despite Tanya dying, White Lotus fans just aren’t ready to say goodbye to Jennifer Coolidge. This theory may be a longshot, but some are hopeful Season 3 will introduce Tanya’s twin sister so that the show can continue with Coolidge.

4. Laura Dern will be in Season 3.

Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s wild that an incredible actor like Laura Dern was reduced to a small voice role in Season 2. That’s why some fans are guessing Dern will finally appear as Dom’s aggrieved wife in Season 3, especially after Michael Imperioli hinted that she may show up in the future. Perhaps the estranged couple will go on a trip to try to repair their marriage.

5. Greg and Portia will return for Season 3.

HBO

White Lotus fans are really itching to check in on Greg after all the revelations about him at the end of Season 2, and Mike White even hinted the conman’s story may not be over yet in his interview that aired after Season 2’s finale. Because of this, there’s a theory that both Greg and Portia will be back in the third season to face off over Tanya’s money.

6. Portia and Albie have a baby in Season 3.

Portia and Albie’s relationship only just begun at the end of Season 2. Honestly, it doesn’t seem like there’s too much more to explore between those two, but Haley Lu Richardson did joke about a possible Season 3 storyline where the odd couple has a baby.

Instagram/@haleyluhoo

Season 3 of The White Lotus is predicted to arrive in late 2023.