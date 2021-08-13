These Outer Banks Season 2 Bloopers Are Better Than Gold

As a (self-described) honorary Pogue, I can honestly say one of the best things about Outer Banks is the sheer hilarity of the friendships. Even when the Pogues are battling bad guys and escaping alligators, they still manage to laugh and have a good time. And while the characters seem to always be having a blast, it looks like the actors who portray them have an even better time IRL. After watching these Outer Banks Season 2 bloopers, I officially have Pogue fever and the only cure is John B. Sorry, I don’t make rules!

Chances are, after watching all of Season 2 (OK, you’ve watched it twice), memorizing the soundtrack, copying John B. and Sarah’s wedding vows for your future I dos, and planning a trip to South Carolina to visit some of the filming locations, you’re probably still craving more OBX content. Well, you’re in luck! While viewers will have to wait a bit for news on a Season 3, Netflix gave fans the next best thing: a BTS look at the Pogues being Pogues.

On Aug. 13, the streamer released an official Season 2 blooper reel, and if you hadn’t already considered ditching your Kook ways and becoming a treasure hunter with your besties, this might do the trick.

Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, and Rudy Pankow are all in true Pogue form. Bailey seems to be obsessed with the clapper board, everyone keeps teasing Pankow about his handwriting (which carries over from the Season 1 bloopers), and Charles Esten, who plays Ward Cameron, has some awesome comedic timing. The rest of the Pogues’ friends, fam, and foes can be seen throughout the compilation — which yes, is giving me major FOMO even though I’ve never met any of these people in real life before.

The video mostly consists of silly dances, hilarious line flubs, and lots of laughing. It’s enough to make me consider packing a crop top and my dad’s old handkerchief and taking a road trip to the OBX this weekend for a little bit of tomfoolery.

Outer Banks Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.