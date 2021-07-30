If You Listen To The Outer Banks Season 2 Soundtrack, You Are A Hot Person

We’re back in the G-game, baby. Outer Banks Season 2 is finally here, reuniting fans with John B. (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), and the rest of the gang. A new season also means another iconic Outer Banks soundtrack, and watching the show will give you so much playlist inspo.

Warning: Spoilers for Outer Banks Season 2 follow. Outer Banks Season 2 wastes no time diving into even more teen treasure-hunting adventures in North Carolina and beyond. John B. and Sarah are presumed dead and continue hunting for their stolen gold in the Bahamas with the help of their new ally, Cleo (Carlicia Grant). Meanwhile, Pope (Jonathan Daviss) discovers how his own family history is tied to the show’s central mystery as he, Kiara (Madison Bailey), and JJ (Rudy Pankow) hold down the fort back home and Sarah’s villainous Kook family continues to cause trouble.

While Outer Banks continues to shine due to the pulse-pounding action sequences, clever twists, and amazing chemistry between its leads, in the background, the show’s music effortlessly transports viewers to the sun-soaked beach towns where the Pogues roam. The soundtrack blends genres ranging from hip-hop to folk music, featuring both well-known artists (like M.I.A. and Leon Bridges) and lesser-known musicians who are bound to become your new faves (such as The Babe Rainbow and Mongolian).

Here are all the songs played throughout Outer Banks Season 2:

Outer Banks Season 2, Episode 1 Soundtrack

"Left With A Gun" - Skinshape

"Down The River" - Lord Cobra and the Carribean Boys

“Blood From a Stone” - Greg Humphreys

“Tooth Ache” - RF Shannon

“Bad Kids” - Black Lips

“The Wreck of John B. (Sloop John B.)” - Blind Blake And The Royal Victoria Hotel “Calypso” Orchestra

“Sandman” - Broncho

“Spanish Moss DUMIX1.2” - DanUbe

“Fun” - Melodiesinfonie

“Morning Song” - The Babe Rainbow

“Wiya Waist” - Garifuna Collective

“Baby Why” - The Cables

“Never In My Wildest Dreams” - Dan Auerbach

“Not Another Drop” - Ikebe Showdown

“Crashed My Bike” - Sun Room

Outer Banks Season 2, Episode 2 Soundtrack

“Electric Avenue” - Eddy Grant

“Come On” - The 4th Coming

“Let It Burn” - Goat

“After After (Alt) [Little B Jam Pt. 2]” - Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto

“Move Over, I’ll Drive” - Black River Assembly

“Don’t You Forget It” - Allah-Las

“Rest In Blue (Old Version) [Mix 3]” - Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto

Outer Banks Season 2, Episode 3 Soundtrack

“Merua” - Chella Torres & Desere Diego

“Veni Vidi Vici” - Black Lips

“How Lucky” - Kurt Vile and John Prine

“King of a One Horse Town” - Dan Auerbach

“Where’d All The Time Go” - Dr. Dog

Outer Banks Season 2, Episode 4 Soundtrack

“My Body” - Young The Giant

“Pretty Woman Pass On By” - Richard Marks

“Take Me Home, Country Roads (John Denver cover)” - Toots and the Maytals

“Blind Owl Speaks” - Natural Child

“Paper Planes (DFA Remix) - M.I.A.

“Jah Jah Why” - APM Music

“Stuck - Clean” - Noonday Devils

“I Love You” - Willie Griffin

Outer Banks Season 2, Episode 5 Soundtrack

“Texas Sun (Instrumental)” - Khruangbin and Leon Bridges

“Damaged Goods” - Gang of Four

“For The Moment [Instrumental]” - Firstcom Music

“My God Has A Telephone” - The Flying Stars of Brooklyn NY & Aaron Frazer

“The Bride & The Bachelor” - Magnolian

Outer Banks Season 2, Episode 6 Soundtrack

“Man on Fire” - Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

“Blue Intention (fka OBX Groove 1 (Vibey))” - Will Thomas

“Catamaran” - Allah-Las

“Bang” - Drama B

“Give Love a Try” - Delroy Wilson

“The Gunslinger” - Tommy Guerrero

“Johnny Says Stay Cool” - The Babe Rainbow

“Airwalkin’” - GUM

“Pork Rind” - Blackfoot Gypsies

“Duel In The Dust” - Tommy Guerrero

“The Stranger” - Tommy Guerrero

“Strange” - Celeste

Outer Banks Season 2, Episode 7 Soundtrack

“The Good Mr. Square” - The Pretty Things

“My Lady’s On Fire” - Ty Segall

“Montezuma” - Fleet Foxes

“Intro” - The XX

“Out In The Country” - Natural Child

“Too Young To Burn” - Sonny and the Sunsets

“Dare” - Gorillaz

“Flirt (Maker Remix)” - Maker ft. Roc C

“Heybb!” - binki

“Under My Tongue” - Katastro

“Turk” - Maker ft. Roc C

Outer Banks Season 2, Episode 8 Soundtrack

“Raspberry Jam” - Allah Las

“Sabina” - Sugar Fed Leopards

“Pub Feed” - The Chats

“I’m The One” - Sister John

“Something That You’re Missing” - Sun Room

“I Have Got No Money” - Peace

Outer Banks Season 2, Episode 9 Soundtrack

“Family Feud Theme Song” - Family Feud

“Boys In the Better Land” - Fontaines DC

“Love Is Like an Old Man” - Spanky Wilson

“Lake Song” - Deeper

Outer Banks Season 2, Episode 10 Soundtrack

“Soca Action” - Sunny Davies Okoye

“Ideruni (Help)” - Garifuna Collective

“Merua” - Chella Torres & Desere Diego

“Legalize” - Black River Assembly

“Aftermath” - David Wingo

Outer Banks Season 2 is on Netflix now.