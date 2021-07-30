You're Gonna Want To Play This Love Song From Outer Banks Season 2 On Repeat

Not only are Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline a super-cute couple IRL, but they also play one on TV as John B. and Sarah Cameron in Netflix’s Outer Banks, which released its highly anticipated second season on July 30. While Season 1 was all about the lovebirds coming together, Season 2 puts their relationship to the test. From being fugitives to dealing with your standard young-love jealousy issues, the teens are stressed 24/7. But they still manage to squeeze in some cute moments, including one scene with a Dan Auerbach song that’ll have you swooning. If their sweet slow dance moved you, check out the full “Never In My Wildest Dreams” song lyrics to keep the romantic Outer Banks vibes going.

In the season premiere, John B. and Sarah are sneaking around a resort in the Bahamas, hiding from the authorities. While they’re scavenging for food and attempting to find a place to lay low, Auerbach’s “Never In My Wildest Dreams” plays in the background. But it’s not just a song in the soundtrack; it’s actually being played in the scene. The song immediately catches the couple’s attention and they begin to dance with each other. And while dancing center stage in a crowded resort is probably not the smartest thing to do when you’re wanted for murder, the two deserved this little moment of respite. It’s a bittersweet scene, however, as both John B. and Sarah’s eyes well up with tears as the gravity of their situation sinks in.

Still, it’s nice the couple had a chance to enjoy each other's company and do something normal for once, especially considering how complicated things get later on in the season.

Looking at the lyrics below, it’s easy to see why this song was the perfect choice for the Outer Banks couple:

Never in my wildest dreams

Would I be loving you

Never in my wildest dreams

Would my dreams come true

You're just too good to touch

I can't discuss it much

I get too choked up

Don't wanna make a scene

Never in my wildest dreams

Would I roam this land

Sail across the seven seas

I'm a hard luck man

I know where my purpose is

It ain't on some pilgrimage

It's wherever my baby is

My love supreme

Never in my wildest dreams

Walk in the cold, cold wind

Carry my laundry bin

Take my rags for a spin

Watch daytime TV

You're just too good to touch

And I can't discuss it much

I get too choked up

Don't wanna make a scene

Never in my wildest dreams

Outer Banks Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.