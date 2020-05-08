Netflix's breakout teen drama Outer Banks is full of intense, action-packed, and emotional moments. But it's the chill, silly scenes in the series that really had fans falling in love with it. After the show premiered, viewers got to know the cast better through social media, and found out the actors who play both the Pogues and the Kooks are just as entertaining as their fictional counterparts — possibly even more so. So of course, when Netflix released the bloopers from Outer Banks Season 1, fans knew they were going to be funny AF. They were not wrong.

Season 1 of the North Carolina-set show filmed back in 2019 (in Charleston, South Carolina, actually), and the cast had the time of their lives making it. The series may focus on a dangerous treasure hunt — with the themes of class tensions and family struggles as throughlines — but the actors and crew didn't let the heavy subject matter get them down. That much has been clear on Instagram, where the cast members (who have quickly gained hundreds of thousands of followers each, basically overnight) have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from set on a daily basis.

But for fans who still can't get enough fun Outer Banks content, Netflix has delivered. On May 8, the streamer released an official Season 1 blooper reel to keep the good vibes going.

The best of John B. (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and all the other Outer Banks residents are on display in the video, which is made up mostly of goofy jokes and hilarious mess-ups. There's Daviss flubbing his lines, Pankow showing off perfectly awkward dance moves, and Stokes gloriously picking his nose.

Just a warning though: If you've been pining for more Outer Banks episodes, this blooper reel is only going to intensify your cravings. While you wait for news about an Outer Banks Season 2, the best you can do is play this silly video on repeat and pretend you're an honorary Pogue.

Outer Banks Season 1 is on Netflix now.