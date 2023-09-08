If 2+2=5 and Olivia Rodrigo is the love of your life, then there’s a very good chance you’re listening to GUTS on repeat right about now. The singer’s sophomore album dropped on Friday, Sept. 8, and it’s packed with bangers (like “vampire”) and ballads that’ll help you create the ultimate angsty Instagram captions in the near future. In celebration of the momentous occasion, the Grammy winner’s got a new immersive experience, now open (and free to the public!) in New York City. Since I’m an unofficial connoisseur of NYC area pop-ups, I visited Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Gallery ahead of its public opening so you can know what to expect.

Not only does the GUTS Gallery have exclusive merch and rooms of photo ops, but it’s also full of hidden details only true fans would notice. (Considering the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum’s love of a good easter egg, this tracks.) As you enter the space, you’ll instantly be transported to the massive house party from Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?” music video, especially with all the purple and white solo cups strewn across the “lawn.” In one of the rooms, you’ll also find a blue typewriter, reminiscent of the one she teased the GUTS’ tracklist on.

Whether you’re one of Rodrigo’s diehard livies or simply have a penchant for blasting “drivers license” and “good 4 u” on any given day, you’re going to want to wait in line for the GUTS Gallery sometime between now and Sunday, Sept. 10. Here’s what you can expect:

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Gallery Pop-Up Is Located Near An NYC Fave

Similarly to BLACKPINK’s Born Pink pop-up shop, which opened and closed its doors earlier this summer, you can find the GUTS Gallery steps away from the High Line rail trail. But, while the former was located in the heart of NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood, the former Disney star’s space is located 13 clocks south at 25-27 Little West 12th Street, in the middle of the popular Meatpacking District.

When Is Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Gallery Pop-Up Open?

From now through Sunday, you can visit the purple haven during the following hours (as long as you’re 18+):

Friday, Sept. 8: 1 p.m.-6p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 9: 12 p.m.-7 p.m. EST

Sunday, Sept. 10: 12 p.m.-7 p.m. EST

If you’re an Amex Express card member, then you get the added bonus of being allowed to enter the space a full hour prior to opening each day; that means more time to beat the crowds.

The Merch At Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Gallery Pop-Up Is A Teenage Dream

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Spotify

There’s so much themed swag available at the GUTS Gallery, you may have a tough time picking just one. Stickers are as low as $5, while the “GUTS” ring set costs $100. In between, you’ll find short-sleeve tees (including the NYC exclusive below) for $40, long-sleeve tees for $60, crewnecks for $70, and hoodies for $80.

Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

The dad hats (below) and beanies are also a reasonable $40, with totes and even Olivia O’s limited-edition cereal — yes, cereal — coming in at $25. Regardless of whether you choose to buy a tote, anyone who visits the shop will receive a complimentary tote bag (while supplies last).

Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

For more information on Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Gallery pop-up experience, visit https://www.oliviarodrigo.com/gutsgalleryterms/.