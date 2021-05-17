TikTokers Are Going Glam For Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" Challenge

Olivia Rodrigo continues to deliver bop after bop and, as a result, TikTok challenge after TikTok challenge. Her third single, “good 4 u,” from her upcoming debut album, Sour, is no different. The pop-punk banger dropped on Friday, May 14, along with an amazing new music video, and TikTokers were quick to make the song go viral on the video-sharing app. With Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" TikTok challenge, you can partake in the angsty fun for yourself by getting glammed up at home.
Not unlike the “drivers license” and “deja vu” challenges before it, there are actually a few variations of the “good 4 u” TikTok trend — but this time, they all include a rocking transition. If you’ve spent some time scrolling through your “For You” page, you’re sure to have seen a few TikTok transitions here and there. It’s all about using the different effects and recording techniques to get a fun reveal in your video. If you’re a makeup guru who loves doing different lewks, you might want to try one of the “good 4 u” glam challenges. There’s also one version that uses the new “Vintage Camcorder” effect that has real throwback vibes and is full of nostalgia.
If you can’t decide on just one, you could always try every iteration of the “good 4 u” TikTok challenge. No need to think, “God, I wish that I could do that,” because here are seven videos from other TikTokers to inspire you.