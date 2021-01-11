Raise your hand if you spent this past weekend listening to Olivia Rodrigo's new song "Driver's License" on repeat. Judging by how many videos have shown up on your TikTok "For You" page featuring the tear-jerking ballad, you're not the only one. The single has everyone scream-singing and tearing up in the their bedroom, which is just what you need to do for Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" challenge on TikTok. Not only do you get to show off your acting and dramatic lip syncing skills with this challenge, but there's an impressive transition, too.

The challenge is actually inspired by Rodrigo's "Driver's License" music video, and it's kind of similar to the Euphoria makeup TikTok trend. In the video, Rodrigo falls backwards out of camera right before the bridge drops in the song. It then cuts to her laying out on the hood on a car with the wind blowing through her hair. It's a powerful moment, and now is your chance to do it as well with the "Driver's License" challenge on TikTok.

Unlike Rodrigo's music video, you don't need a car. The whole video can actually be shot in your bedroom and edited through TikTok. It's fairly simple. You just need to check out a few "Driver's License" TikTok challenge videos for inspiration.

1. Plan Your Outfit Changes TikTok Since there's an outfit change in the transition, you'll need to plan out what you're going to wear first. The beginning of the video calls for rockin' sweats or loungewear. Basically, it's what you would wear if you were crying in your bedroom, heartbroken. The second outfit should be a total glam-up. This is your chance to wear a post-breakup, revenge lewk. It can be a sweet floral dress or just the outfit that makes you feel as good as you look.

2. Record Yourself Lip Syncing The First Half In your loungewear, lip sync the first half of the song with the lyrics "I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me." This is your chance to really whip out your acting skills. Pour on the drama and add a few tears if you can cry on demand to really sell the mood.

3. Fall Backwards For The Transition After lip syncing to "‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street," that's when you fall backwards for the transition. This is a pivoting moment. Set up your phone so it stops recording mid-fall. The way to do this is by setting a recording limit. Under the "Timer" section, you can drag the limit over so the recording stops exactly when you need it to. Make sure you also have your bed behind you to fall back on. You obviously don't want to hurt yourself falling backwards onto a hard floor, after all.

4. Cut To Yourself Lip Syncing In Bed, Wearing Your New Glam Look TikTok The next cut should be your revenge lewk. This is you laying in bed lip syncing to the "red lights, stop signs" bridge. Set your camera up high above your bed for filming. If you have a ceiling fan, carefully use that to prop your phone up or have a roomie film you from above. The creator of the trend, @spoiledmel, even did a TikTok duet that shows taping the video from the ceiling. Add the "Bling" filter for a little sparkle. Some TikTokers even turned on their LED lights for a colorful effect. If you're using an editing app before uploading to TikTok, this is where you can add in a slow zoom in as well.