It's become a daily routine to scroll through your TikTok "For You" page. As you watch different dance videos and makeup tutorials, you can tell when someone's put a lot of work into their videos. The quality usually depends on whether someone is using the best TikTok lights available. If you've started to post or plan on posting your own videos, it may be time to invest in a few LED lights for yourself.

Depending on what kind of video you want to make can also change what lights will work best. Mobility is key if you're looking to light up your dance videos in the living room with your roomies. However, if you're trying to have your makeup lewks pop, you'll need some cool color-changing LEDs. Newcomers will be surprised to know that it's more than just getting a ring light and some strip LEDs for your room. If you really want to take your TikTok experience to a whole new level, you'll want to check out some of the best TikTok lights available online. Not only can you create special effects and enhance the quality of your videos, but you'll upgrade your space in a fun and colorful way.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Light For Makeup Tutorials 10" Selfie Ring Light with Stand and Phone Holder, Adjustable RGB Rainbow Ring Light $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Lighting is essential for makeup videos. You really want to make sure your hard work can be clearly seen. Go with a ring light that has a stand that can sit on your vanity and hold your phone. The Cyezcor Selfie Rainbow Ring Light is a great choice, because it not only has an adjustable stand, but a whole rainbow of colors to choose from as well. Use different colored lights to create different makeup effects like TikToker @breemakeup. You'll notice that using red and blue makeup, and switching back and forth between a red and blue light, will create a cool color-changing effect. According to one review, you can also "adjust the color intensity and brightness" on the ring light depending on how vibrant you want it to be.

Best Projector Lights For Cool Effects Galaxy Light Projector Star Projector Skylight for Bedroom Ceiling $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of just colors, sometimes you want to add a little extra to your lighting setup. If that's the case, get yourself a projector. This will also save you the time of having to set up LEDs all over your room, because one simple projector can easily light up your walls and ceiling all in one. AOELLIT's Galaxy Light Projector has different galaxy settings to create an out-of-this-world look in your TikToks. It also has a sound-activated mode that can sync up the lights to whatever song you're dancing to. This projector also has over a thousand ratings on Amazon with a 4.5 out of 5 score.

Best Ring Light Stands For Dance Videos Neewer Ring Light Kit $160 $90 | Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to dancing TikToks, you need a ring light stand. Having a tripod there that can hold your phone up is key, and you want to make sure you have a good light attached as well. The Neewer Ring Light Kit on Amazon has some of the highest ratings with over 39 thousand reviews, so you know it's a good one to get. This is actually a perfect starter kit, because it includes everything you need like the ring light, stand, and color tube filters. One reviewer even said, "There are literally no downfalls to this product," so you'll be in good hands.

Best Fairy String Lights For A Total Room Upgrade Color Changing Fairy String Lights $14 | Amazon See on Amazon While the LED strip lights can be hidden in your room, you may want your lights to be visible. That's when you'll want to get some string lights. This can not only light up your TikTok videos, but be cute decor, like a fairy light flower wall, when you're just chilling in your space. Get some fairy lights to hang on your walls like these Minetom Color Changing Fairy String Lights. They come with a remote that you can use to change the colors, and one reviewer said that you can even use it to change the effect from "strobe to smooth," depending on your TikTok needs.

Best Lights For Your Food TikToks Emart 60 LED Continuous Portable Photography Lighting Kit for Table Top Photo Video Studio Light Lamp with Color Filters - 2 Packs $55 $30 | Amazon See on Amazon For recipe videos on TikTok, you need some powerful lights that'll really make your dishes pop. Only a well-lit baked feta pasta and "nature's cereal" will do for you. These table top lights from Emart are not only portable for moving around in the kitchen, but they're powerful with adjustable brightness, depending on your lighting needs. This is also a complete lighting kit with gel filters as well. Use the blue gels to create a more cool tone, or the orange ones for a warmer look. This pack also comes with two lights, so you can do a whole lighting setup from different angles, depending on how fancy and professional looking you want your shot to be.