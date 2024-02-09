Miley Cyrus Is Reportedly Living With Her BF Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus found more than rest and relaxation on her Endless Summer Vacation. On the surface, this synth-y release was believed to be her “divorce album.” While she appeared to mourn her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth — and her brief fling with Cody Simpson — throughout the record, Cyrus didn’t wallow in sorrow for long. There’s glimpses of bliss on ESV, where she’s opening her heart to budding romances again. And recently, the singer’s proved she’s no longer in a love drought. Let’s talk about her new relationship with Maxx Morando.

Cyrus and Morando’s romance first became public in January 2022. At the time, a source told E! that they “bonded over being musicians,” and that can be seen on Endless Summer Vacation. Morando, who’s a drummer for an indie rock band named Liily, is credited as a writer and producer on “Violet Chemistry” and “Handstand.” The couple has also showed their close connection on the red carpet, such as their sweet PDA at the 2024 Grammys.

Their chemistry has seemingly grown, as People recently reported the two are living together. Here’s a full breakdown of their relationship, from their subtle early days to their fashionable public outings.

September 2021: Miley Complimented Maxx In A Vogue Interview Cyrus knows how to celebrate herself with flowers. That self-love also stretches over to Morando, as she gave him an entire bouquet in September 2021. In an interview with Vogue that year, Cyrus shouted out her soon-to-be beau for helping to design one of her performance outfits. “This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl,” she said of the set, which featured Morando’s cartoon designs. “Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.”

November 2021: Miley & Maxx Cozied Up At A Fashion Show WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Two months later, Cyrus and Morando made a vibrant fashion statement of their own. The duo appeared at Gucci’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles, and were seen holding hands in the front row. This wasn’t the only time the two were spotted together.

December 2021: Miley & Maxx Reportedly Celebrated New Years Together NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images In December 2021, Morando reportedly attended Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party, her special that annually airs on NBC. “He was backstage with Miley and Pete at the New Year’s Eve rehearsals and taping having a good time with them,” an insider told E! after their relationship became public. “They were are all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night.” That following month, two sources confirmed they were an item.

February 2022: Miley & Maxx Went On A Endless Spring Vacation Together Though their relationship was now public, Cyrus and Morando were still keeping it subtle. In February, the two quietly went on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, where they were seen kissing at their beachside resort. One source told E! they had a “private dinner on the beach” and seemed “very happy relaxing on vacation” together.

March 2023: Miley & Maxx Return To The Spotlight Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock After a few more low-key sightings, Cyrus and Morando went very public again in March 2023. That month, the duo were photographed holding hands at Versace’s FW23 Show. Shortly after, the couple celebrated the release of Endless Summer Vacation at a dinner party in Beverly Hills. That’s not all, though. Later that month, a source told People that Mornado is a “cool, drama-free guy,” two traits that seem to help their relationship flourish. “[Maxx] has no interest in being a huge celebrity; he’s very low-key. Miley loves these qualities,” the insider said at the time. “Miley can be herself. They are supportive of each other’s careers. Miley is enjoying life and things are great.”

May 2023: Miley Revealed How She And Maxx First Met NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Over a year after their relationship went public, the Plastic Hearts singer shared details on how she met Morando. In a March 2023 feature with British Vogue, Cyrus revealed they first hit it off on a blind date. “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave,’” she said at the time. While she didn’t reveal anymore information about their date, British Vogue did share a sweet moment that happened between them on set. According to the outlet, Morando called her during the interview. Cyrus set his ringtone to Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone,” an iconic gem she labeled as a “boyfriend sexy ringtone.”