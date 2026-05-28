There Are Only 7 Love Island USA Couples Still Together In 2026

The Love Island USA villa is a magical place where it’s so easy to fall in love, but when that bubble pops, it’s pretty rare for once-googly-eyed lovers to make a relationship work in the real world. There are some very notable exceptions, though. Throughout the dating series’ seven seasons so far, only a handful of couples who dated in Fiji are still going strong to this day. And there’s definitely a trend in which pairings fair the best outside of the reality TV world.

Overwhelmingly, matches from more recent Love Island USA seasons have better odds of staying together than the earlier seasons. In fact, there are no couples who dated each other in the first four seasons that are still an item. There are a few special cases, though. For instance, Season 4’s Kat Gibson and Bryce Fins are dating, even though they were never a romantic connection on their shared season. Similarly, Season 1’s Cormac Murphy began dating Season 5’s Johnnie Garcia after they both appeared on Love Island USA, despite never sharing time at the villa.

Thankfully, the last few seasons have given fans some lasting love stories. Here are the Love Island USA couples that are still making their relationships work after the show.

Hannah Wright & Marco Donatelli (Season 5)

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

It may have taken five seasons, but Love Island USA finally produced an engagement with its Season 5 winners. Two years after Hannah and Marco won the fifth season in the summer of 2023, they announced their engagement in May 2025, making them the first couple from the show to ever pop the question.

Taylor Smith & Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Season 5)

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Following the lead of their Season 5 castmates, finalists Taylor and Bergie became the second Love Island USA couple to make wedding plans when they announced their engagement in May 2026.

Serena Page & Kordell Beckham (Season 6)

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Serena and Kordell’s rollercoaster relationship made Season 6 a standout in Love Island USA history. Despite a volatile rough spot caused by the Casa Amor twist, the couple managed to patch things up and claim the win in the summer of 2024. Two years after their triumph, Serena and Kordell are still in a loving relationship.

Leah Kateb & Miguel Harichi (Season 6)

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Leah had an infamously difficult start on Love Island USA Season 6 after some serious drama with her first match Rob Rausch. But halfway through the season, she found Miguel, and the rest was villa history. Though they didn’t win the season, Leah and Miguel proved their connection was real outside the show, and are still dating to this day.

Olandria Carthen & Nic Vansteenberghe (Season 7)

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The fan-favorite pairing of Nic and Olandria had one of the most interesting runs on Love Island USA. Though they were paired with other people for the first half of Season 7, fans feverishly shipped them after a passionate blindfolded kiss at the season’s start. Towards the end, the duo finally took the hint and explored a romance on the island, leaving as a couple after being declared runners-up in the finale. And Nicolandria is still in full effect a year later.

Clarke Carraway & Taylor Williams (Season 7)

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Taylor and Clarke dealt with a lot of drama on Love Island USA, particularly when Taylor decided to end his connection with Olandria in order to pursue new bombshell Clarke. Despite some controversy, Taylor and Clarke have stood the test of time, showing off their happy relationship in the second season of Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Iris Kendall & TJ Palma (Season 7)

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Iris and TJ may have taken a winding road to find one another, but the destination has proven to be worth the trek. The two bombshells formed a bond in the villa, before TJ was suddenly voted out and Iris began seeing Pepe Garcia. Iris and Pepe were finalists together, but broke up shortly after filming. It didn’t take long for Iris to then reconnect with TJ, and their relationship announcement was chronicled on Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 — along with some lingering issues with Pepe.