Spoiler alert: This post discusses the first two episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2.

While the rest of the Beyond the Villa cast were busy dealing with exes and picking sides in the show’s second season, Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway had their own problem to contend with. As one of the only couples to go the distance after Love Island USA Season 7, things seemed perfect for Williams and Carraway — but the new docuseries honed in on a major obstacle for the duo. And unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like they’ve totally agreed on a solution to their long-distance issues just yet.

On Beyond the Villa, Carraway reveals that she moved into Williams’s Oklahoma City farm in order to help take care of him after a leg injury during a rodeo event. However, it was never her plan to remain in Oklahoma long-term. Carraway was based in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, after returning from Love Island, but she brings up the possibility of relocating to Los Angeles on the new series... an option Williams is adamantly against.

“I’m not moving to L.A. Can’t move to L.A. — just can’t do it,” Williams tells Elite Daily.

Carraway also won’t reveal where she’s living at the moment. “I feel like that’s giving too much tea right now,” she responds. Her Instagram bio lists Charlotte and New York as home bases.

Williams also confirms that he and Carraway are currently in a long-distance relationship, and they’re likely to keep things that way for the next couple years.

“We’re still long-distance right now, but we’re planning our future two years down the road for when I get out of school,” Williams says. “I think that’s the smart thing to do: wait until I’m done with school and then we’ll figure out where we want to live. We’ve had talks about where we want to move and where we don’t want to move.”

One thing’s for sure: Los Angeles is totally off the table for Williams, so fans will have to wait to see if Carraway is okay with that as Beyond the Villa Season 2 continues airing Wednesdays on Peacock.