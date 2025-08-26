Taylor & Clarke's New Relationship Update May Surprise Love Island Fans

Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway’s path to finding one another may have been a rocky one, but things seem to have smoothed out perfectly after Season 7 of Love Island USA. Before leaving the villa, the two closed things off, and they’ve been sharing their adorable relationship updates to social media since they wrapped filming. But has this cowboy truly found his forever cowgirl? Taylor and Clarke shared the next steps they’re taking at the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion.

During the Aug. 25 Peacock special, Taylor and Clarke opened up about how their relationship has progressed in the month since they left Fiji together. The couple confirmed that they are still going strong, although they didn’t get into too much detail.

Taylor had already teased how he and Clarke had flourished in the real world in the days leading up to the reunion. When he was asked about where he and Clarke stood during his Aug. 19 appearance on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, Taylor confirmed that they had taken things to another level. "Yeah, we've been exclusive since we left," Taylor said, adding that they are using the L-word. "Are we saying love?" Keke asked, to which Taylor responded, "Hell yeah!"

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

To get to the point they’re at now, Taylor and Clarke had to deal with a lot of mess. Originally, Taylor had developed a relatively long-lasting bond with Olandria Carthen. Clarke didn’t enter the island until halfway into the season as a part of the Casa Amor twist, but quickly sparked chemistry with Taylor while Olandria was away. When both sides of the villa were brought back together, Taylor was stuck in an awkward situation of having to choose between two strong matches.

Ultimately, Taylor gravitated towards Clarke (cue his instantly meme-able “kid feeling” speech), and Olandria moved on to find a romance with Nic Vansteenberghe. As the reunion proved, it seems that decision was for the best, as both couples are still happily together post-show.